SINGAPORE - Supermarket chain NTUC Fairprice has announced that it will start selling imported farm fresh eggs from Brunei at $3.20 per pack during the introduction phase.

These eggs will be available across 68 FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets located islandwide, said NTUC Fairprice's Chief Procurement Officer Mr Tng Ah Yiam on Tuesday (21 February).

The eggs which are sold under the brand, Dasoon Eggs, will be progressively introduced to more stores based on customer receptivity, Mr Tng added.

Mr Sng Kaijun, Director of Dasoon Eggs, expressed confidence that Brunei Eggs will have a similar taste and quality to eggs from Malaysia and Singapore, and is expecting a positive response to the eggs.

"We believe Brunei Eggs will have a similar taste and quality as compared to Malaysia and Singapore as they are closer geographically. We are looking forward to a positive uptake and response of Brunei Eggs at FairPrice," Mr Sng Kaijun said.

With the new inclusion of eggs from Brunei, FairPrice currently offers over 60 options of egg products sourced from 10 countries.

Keeping daily essentials affordable

NTUC Fairprice is aware that eggs remain a key source of affordable protein and nutrition for Singapore.

As such, the inclusion of the eggs from Brunei will protect customers from price fluctuations and potential supply shocks in effort to ensure daily essentials remain available and accessible for all.

The supermarket chain is closely monitoring the prices of eggs to ensure good value for a moderated cost of living for Singaporeans.

Prices of the eggs from Brunei, which are comparable to eggs sourced from Malaysia, will remain at the introductory retail selling price till further notice

