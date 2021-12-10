NTUC FairPrice to retail new ART kit brand at $4.90 each

Flowflex antigen rapid test (ART) kits available at NTUC FairPrice outlets. (PHOTO: NTUC FairPrice/Screenshot)

SINGAPORE — NTUC FairPrice will be stocking a new brand of antigen rapid test (ART) kits priced at $4.90 each, which is generally cheaper than the currently available brands.

The Flowflex ART kits will be available online and at all 70 Unity stores, as well as more than 90 FairPrice and FairPrice-affiliated outlets from Friday (10 December).

The ART kits will be available in pack sizes of one kit ($4.90), five kits ($24) and 25 kits ($117.50). Stocks may vary at different stores.

ART kits on sale in Singapore generally cost above $5.50, with some priced between $7 and $10.

The supermarket chain added in a media release that the kits will also be stocked at selected Cheers and FairPrice Xpress convenience stores, including the outlets at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Sengkang Community Hospital and Outram Community Hospital.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had said in mid-November that people can soon expect to buy antigen rapid test kits at lower prices.

The Flowflex ART kits, developed by United States-based diagnostic and medical devices firm Acon Laboratories, were authorised for use in Singapore by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on 8 November, under the Pandemic Special Access Route for critical new medical products during a pandemic.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore