NUS reports 8 sexual misconduct cases in first half of 2023, with student expelled

The National University of Singapore (NUS). (Yahoo Singapore file photo)

SINGAPORE — The National University of Singapore (NUS) released its half-yearly report on sexual misconduct last Thursday (7 Sep), revealing that they received eight complaints related to sexual misconduct between 1 January and 30 June.

Of these complaints, three were classified as sexual assault cases, with one resulting in the expulsion of a student. Notably, one of the complaints involved a staff member of NUS.

The university had reported all eight cases to the police.

The report's primary objective is to shed light on NUS' efforts to address and prevent sexual misconduct while upholding a zero-tolerance policy.

NUS's responses to various incidents involving sexual misconduct

The first complaint, reported on 25 January, alleged that a student had raped a member of the public off-campus. However, due to insufficient evidence, NUS did not take further action in this case.

Six days later, another complaint emerged, involving a student who allegedly raped another student in a hostel. In response, NUS issued a no-contact order and expelled the accused student immediately. An appeal was made in this expulsion case.

In a separate ongoing case, a student allegedly attempted to rape another student off-campus and unlawfully possessed intimate videos and photographs of the victim. NUS also issued a no-contact order in this case.

The same student faced another allegation of filming sexual acts without consent and threatening to distribute the footage online. This complaint, filed in April, awaits a hearing by the university's board of discipline.

Among the remaining three complaints involving students, two were related to molestation.

On 13 February, NUS received a complaint that a student allegedly inappropriately touched another student outside campus without consent.

In response, the university suspended the student for two semesters, imposed a ban from university premises for the duration of the suspension, assigned 120 hours of community-based sanctions, mandated counselling, and enforced a permanent ban from on-campus housing during the remaining period of candidature.

Story continues

Another molestation complaint received in February is still pending before NUS's board of discipline, with no-contact orders issued in both cases.

In May, a complaint alleged that a student shared intimate pictures of a member of the public online without consent.

In this case, the student received a four-semester suspension, along with 120 hours of community-based sanctions, mandated counselling, and was barred from campus during the suspension period, as well as from on-campus housing premises upon return to school.

Regarding the complaint involving a staff member, NUS disclosed that once investigations were completed in May, no further action was taken.

The staff member, who had an administrative role with no teaching duties, was allegedly accused of molestation several years ago. However, due to limited facts and evidence, a case could not be established.

NUS emphasised their commitment to create a safer environment, stating, "Speaking out and reporting incidents of sexual misconduct take courage. We want to give all staff and students assurance that every complaint is taken seriously, investigated thoroughly, and appropriate disciplinary sanctions imposed for every infringement that is proven."

NUS's battle against campus sexual misconduct

Over the years, NUS has grappled with the issue of sexual misconduct within its campus community. One of the most prominent examples was the Monica Baey case in 2019, which catapulted the issue of campus sexual misconduct into the national spotlight.

Baey, an NUS student then, became the victim of a peeping tom incident in her campus residence hall. Her subsequent criticism of NUS' handling of her incident led to changes on how the institution deals with such misconduct, such as setting up a victim care unit.

Another such incident in 2020 involved former teaching staff member Jeremy Fernando. In response to two separate allegations of sexual misconduct made by NUS students against Fernando, the university filed a police report against him.

The university has since implemented various policies, support systems and educational initiatives, signalling a commitment to creating a safer environment for all members of the NUS community.

From left to right: Sexual Assault Care Centre senior case manager Lim Xiu Xuan, lawyer Priscilla Chia, advocate Monica Baey, Head of Safety Policy, APAC at Facebook Amber Hawkes and Society Against Family Violence president Benny Bong at the panel discussion on 25 November, 2019. (PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore)

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.