Regina Tan, chief executive of Immortalize, Jonathan Chin and Mandy Tay, Bachelor of Business Administration students from NUS Business School. (PHOTO: NUS)

SINGAPORE — The journey of grief and loss can often lead individuals to reflect on the importance of end-of-life planning. This was the case for four students from the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School who unveiled a card game intending to raise awareness about this topic.

For Mandy Tay, the passing of her grandmother last year served as a wake-up call that sparked a realisation about the significance of end-of-life planning within her own family.

The 23-year-old shared how she witnessed the struggles faced by her large family during the five-day wake. The chaos surrounding money and jewellery allocation decisions highlighted the need for more preparation and discussions about end-of-life matters.

"My grandmother's passing made me confront the chaos and confusion that arises when families are unprepared for such eventualities. It made me realise the importance of starting conversations and planning ahead," she told Yahoo Southeast Asia during the unveiling of the card game on Tuesday (30 May).

Jonathan Chin, on the other hand, grew up in a fairly conservative Chinese family where discussions about death and end-of-life planning were considered taboo and "unlucky". His parents had always assured him everything was "taken care of," but he never fully understood the processes involved.

Through this card-game project, the 25-year-old realised the significance of deliberate planning and effort in end-of-life matters.

He said, "Growing up, death was a foreign concept for me. Personally, my wake-up call occurred when I was with my group of friends discussing end-of-life planning, inheritance, and will planning.

"I realised that I had no knowledge about this subject, and I strongly believed that it should not remain mystical. Instead, it is a matter that carries significant importance and requires us to assume responsibility."

Inspired by their own experiences and anecdotes, Tay, Chin and their NUS teammates embarked on a mission to address the societal barriers and stigma surrounding end-of-life planning.

Their collaboration resulted in the "Will of Fortune by Immortalize" (WOFI) card game, designed to educate and engage individuals in discussions about this often overlooked subject.

The card game is set to be released to the public in July.

Dive into the gameplay

The game revolves around the story of Peter Devan, a conglomerate tycoon recently diagnosed with Stage Three cancer.

Realising the importance of legacy planning, the tycoon entrusts his loved ones to protect his lifelong legacy and the people he cares about. The player who creates the best legacy plan for Peter will be awarded his estate.

Players can assume the roles of nine characters, each with unique backstory, personality and special abilities. The game aims to accumulate points by engaging in comprehensive and detailed legacy planning for Peter.

Players strategically collect cards from the legacy deck to earn points, which encompasses categories such as estate planning tools, insurance and retirement, documents and funeral and memorabilia.

According to Tay, by immersing players in an enjoyable gaming experience, "Will of Fortune" aims to eliminate negative emotions and connotations associated with end-of-life discussions.

Through gameplay, participants learn about the significance of end-of-life planning and the critical decisions that need to be made to ensure a fulfilling and secure legacy.

The Will of Fortune by Immortalize card game is set to be released to the public in July 2023. (PHOTO: Immortalize/YouTube)

Partnership with Immortalize

The development of the WOFI card game that started last year was made possible through a partnership with Immortalize, a Singapore start-up specialising in online elderhood marketplace services and information provision.

Immortalize provided support throughout the process, trialling the game with key members of the legacy planning industry, such as financial advisors.

Regina Tan, the chief executive of Immortalize, expressed her enthusiasm for supporting and promoting the game. "Our initial target audience is individuals in their 30s to 50s, as they are more receptive to new ideas," she said.

Immortalize plans to introduce the game through financial advisors and various partners, positioning it as a gift that facilitates legacy planning conversations. Tan hopes that this approach will encourage more people to consider the future and take proactive steps towards securing their legacies.

Only 50 per cent broached topic with loved ones

According to a Lien Foundation Survey on Death Attitudes in 2014, only 50 per cent of Singaporeans have ever talked about death or dying with their loved ones.

Dr Cheah Si Oon, an emergency specialist at Urgent Care Clinic International, emphasised the significance of end-of-life planning in real-life medical scenarios. She shared examples of patients who arrived comatose or with advanced dementia, as these situations left doctors and families at a loss when crucial decisions needed to be made.

She emphasised that advanced care plans and Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) arrangements are not only for personal welfare but also for the peace of mind of loved ones.

"In an ideal world, a patient would come in with their documents, so we know we are treating them according to their wishes," she said.

