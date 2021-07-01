Of 10 new COVID cases in Singapore, 4 are local and linked

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·2-min read
A health staff member dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) prepares to get samples from residents at a temporary swab centre set up at the void deck area on the ground floor of a public housing block, after a few positive Covid-19 coronavirus cases were detected in the building, in Singapore on May 21, 2021. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
A health staff member dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) prepares to get samples from residents at a temporary swab centre on 21 May, 2021. (PHOTO: AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (1 July) confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 62,589.

Four of them are domestic cases, all of whom are linked to previous infections. 

Thursday marks the 67th consecutive day with local cases reported in Singapore.

The remaining six cases are imported, of whom one was detected upon their arrival here, while five developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation period.

This story will be updated later.

8 require oxygen supplementation; 4 in ICU

Over 62,000 cases in Singapore, or over 99 per cent of the total tally, have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 133 hospitalised cases are well and under observation. Of them, eight require oxygen supplementation, while four – all aged above 60 – are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Apart from the 36 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

"There is continuing evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease when one gets infected. Over the last 28 days, 24 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to ICU or passed away," said the MOH.

Of the 24 cases, 20 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and one – a patient who was already ill before being infected with the virus – is fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, authorities have administered around 5.42 million doses of COVID- 19 vaccines under the national vaccination drive. Close to 3.32 million – or some 60 per cent of Singapore's population – have received at least one dose of the vaccine, of which some 2.1 million are fully vaccinated.

The MOH on Tuesday announced that COVID-19 multi-ministry taskforce is changing the format of the daily COVID-19 press releases, as Singapore "move to a new phase of battling the pandemic, with a strong focus on preventing the virus from spreading, vaccinating our population and starting the process to transit to a new normal".

"Besides daily numbers, we will include information on the key trends of the local situation, clusters we are monitoring, the progress of vaccination, and the number of people who suffered severe form of the disease," it added.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Other Singapore stories:

COVID-19: Sinovac recipients need to undergo pre-event testing – MOH

Six MRT stations on Thomson-East Coast Line to open on 28 August

Police refute mistreatment allegations from man detained for drink-driving

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Doves and fighter jets: China's Communists mark their centenary

    As a red flag bearing the sickle and hammer cut through the early-morning Beijing sky, the message was clear: as it marks its centenary, the Communist Party is determined that only it will continue to rule China.

  • Warren Buffett Reveals the Biggest Mistake You Can Make When It Comes to Money

    The Oracle of OMaha Reveals One Big Mistake Many People Make Involving Their Money. The post Warren Buffett Reveals the Biggest Mistake You Can Make When It Comes to Money appeared first on The Smart Investor.

  • US urges delay to EU digital tax plan

    The United States is urgently requesting the EU delay a bloc-wide digital tax, warning it could torpedo international talks to overhaul global taxation, according to a US diplomatic document seen by AFP on Wednesday.

  • ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’ Winner Jessica Ramella Reveals Toughest Experience Behind the Scenes

    Singapore-based Sales Director Jessica Ramella is the winner of the first season of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, and subsequently ONE Championship’s new Chief Of Staff. Through 13 episodes, fans witnessed Jessica, along with 15 other global candidates, power through incredible physical tasks and weave through intricate business challenges. But as is the case with … Continue reading "‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’ Winner Jessica Ramella Reveals Toughest Experience Behind

  • Covid vaccine from Germany's CureVac just 48% effective

    Germany's CureVac said Wednesday that final trial results showed its coronavirus vaccine had an efficacy rate of just 48 percent, far lower than those developed by mRNA rivals BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna.

  • COVID-19: Sinovac recipients need to undergo pre-event testing – MOH

    Recipients of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine will still have to undergo pre-event testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (30 June).

  • HDB Maisonette Design Ideas: Inspired by 6 Actual Flats That Are Up for Sale

    HDB executive maisonette flats have a lot of space: they have two storeys and are about 1,527 to 1,700 sq ft. If you need design inspiration on how to spruce up your home, here are 6 maisonette units to take inspiration from.

  • US urges Covid cooperation at G20 as China critical

    The United States led calls at a G20 meeting Tuesday for greater global cooperation in light of the coronavirus crisis as China insisted that multilateralism should not just be a slogan.

  • DBS/POSB Credit Card Promotions & Deals: July 2021

    It pays to be a DBS/POSB credit card holder. Here are all the deals you can get when it comes to food, food delivery, shopping, health, wellness and more. Named the ‘World’s Best Bank’ in 2019, it’s no surprise many of us might already have […] The post DBS/POSB Credit Card Promotions & Deals: July 2021 appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Trump Org., CFO to be charged Thursday: US media

    Former president Donald Trump's company and its long-serving chief financial officer are to be charged on Thursday with tax-related crimes, US media reported.

  • Taiwan representative leaves Macau over 'one China' spat

    The acting chief of Taiwan's representative office in Macau has returned home after refusing to sign a document recognising China's sovereignty over the self-ruled island, Taipei said on Tuesday.

  • Where Did Marcos Hide His $10 Billion Fortune?

    Almost 30 years ago, an American court ruled that victims of the Ferdinand Marcos regime in the Philippines should be compensated. The money was very well hidden.

  • Myanmar junta releases thousands of jailed anti-coup protesters

    Myanmar authorities released more than 2,000 anti-coup protesters from prisons across the country on Wednesday, including local journalists jailed after reporting critically on the junta's bloody crackdown.

  • Great Eastern Personal Accident Insurance Plans: Which One Is Right For You?

    Of the eight personal accident plans offered by Great Eastern, which ones are best on their own, and which ones as riders? Great Eastern Life offers a whopping eight personal accident plans in total, each catered to a particular set of needs. Unless you’re familiar […] The post Great Eastern Personal Accident Insurance Plans: Which One Is Right For You? appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • William and Harry reunite for Diana statue tribute

    Princes William and Harry set aside their differences on Thursday to unveil a new statue to their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

  • Germany completes troop pull-out from Afghanistan: minister

    Germany has completed its troop pull-out from Afghanistan, started in May, the defence ministry announced Tuesday, ending a nearly 20-year deployment there alongside US and other international forces.

  • Australia's outback hub goes into lockdown

    The outback town of Alice Springs became the latest Australian population centre to lockdown Wednesday, as anger mounts over the country's slow coronavirus vaccine rollout.

  • Thailand prepares for Phuket reopening despite Covid surge

    Thailand prepared Wednesday to reopen the holiday hotspot of Phuket to tourists quarantine-free, even as the country registered its highest single-day death toll from Covid-19.

  • Indian police probe Twitter over Kashmir map

    Indian police have filed preliminary charges against senior Twitter officials over an inaccurate map of the country, an official said Tuesday, in the latest escalation between the US firm and New Delhi.

  • China factory activity edges down in June on tight supplies

    Chinese factory activity stabilised in June, data showed Wednesday, but output was hit by supply shortages of key commodities and microchips as well as the coronavirus-induced closure of a key port that caused huge delivery delays.