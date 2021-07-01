Of 10 new COVID cases in Singapore, 4 are local and linked

A health staff member dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) prepares to get samples from residents at a temporary swab centre on 21 May, 2021. (PHOTO: AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (1 July) confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 62,589.

Four of them are domestic cases, all of whom are linked to previous infections.

Thursday marks the 67th consecutive day with local cases reported in Singapore.

The remaining six cases are imported, of whom one was detected upon their arrival here, while five developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation period.

8 require oxygen supplementation; 4 in ICU

Over 62,000 cases in Singapore, or over 99 per cent of the total tally, have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 133 hospitalised cases are well and under observation. Of them, eight require oxygen supplementation, while four – all aged above 60 – are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Apart from the 36 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

"There is continuing evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease when one gets infected. Over the last 28 days, 24 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to ICU or passed away," said the MOH.

Of the 24 cases, 20 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and one – a patient who was already ill before being infected with the virus – is fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, authorities have administered around 5.42 million doses of COVID- 19 vaccines under the national vaccination drive. Close to 3.32 million – or some 60 per cent of Singapore's population – have received at least one dose of the vaccine, of which some 2.1 million are fully vaccinated.

The MOH on Tuesday announced that COVID-19 multi-ministry taskforce is changing the format of the daily COVID-19 press releases, as Singapore "move to a new phase of battling the pandemic, with a strong focus on preventing the virus from spreading, vaccinating our population and starting the process to transit to a new normal".

"Besides daily numbers, we will include information on the key trends of the local situation, clusters we are monitoring, the progress of vaccination, and the number of people who suffered severe form of the disease," it added.

