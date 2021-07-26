Workers cordon off the entry to a food centre in a housing estate in Singapore on 24 July, 2021. (PHOTO: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health on Monday (26 July) reported 135 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 64,314.

There are 129 new locally transmitted infections, of whom 61 are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster while six are linked to the KTV cluster. The two clusters are now linked to 853 and 243 cases, respectively.

Twenty-eight local cases are unlinked. Among the cases is one senior above the age of 70 who is partially vaccinated, and is at risk of serious illness.

Also detected were six imported infections, of whom three were detected upon arrival here, while the remaining three developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation period.

12 require oxygen supplementation; 2 in ICU

A total of 62,605 cases in Singapore, or over 99 per cent of the total tally, have fully recovered from their infection and have been discharged from the hospital.

As of Sunday, 524 cases are currently warded, most of whom are well and under observation.

There are currently 12 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and two in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU), none of whom are fully vaccinated. Among them, seven cases aged above 60 have fallen "very ill", said the MOH.

Apart from the 37 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Over the last 28 days, 15 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to the ICU, or died. Of them, six are unvaccinated, nine are partially vaccinated and none are fully vaccinated.

As of Saturday, 7.13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme. Some 4.23 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Of some 3.02 million who have completed the full vaccination regimen, 120,364 are individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 and have received at least one dose while the remaining are those who have received two doses.

The MOH guidelines state that recovered individuals – who are likely to have a strong immune response against COVID-19 within the first six months after their infection – are recommended to receive a single dose of vaccine to further boost their immunity against the disease.

Those who have received the Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine locally are not included in Singapore's national vaccination numbers. As of Saturday, 82,422 doses of the China-made vaccine have been administered to 67,743 individuals.

