SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (19 July) confirmed 172 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 63,245.

This marks the highest number of daily cases reported this year in the city-state.

Of them, 163 are local transmissions, of whom 106 are linked to the fast-growing Jurong Fishery port cluster and 19 are part of the KTV lounges/club cluster – the largest community cluster reported in Singapore to date.

This brings the total number of cases linked to each cluster to 169 and 192, respectively.

Twenty-six local cases are currently unlinked. Amongst them is one senior above 70 years who is unvaccinated and is at risk of serious illness.

The nine remaining cases are imported, of whom four were detected upon their arrival here, while five developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation period.

Shortly before Monday's daily case update Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on a Facebook post said that the two COVID-19 clusters at the KTV lounges and the Jurong Fishery Port are linked.

He did not specify how the clusters were linked but noted that ongoing phylogenetic studies conducted by scientists revealed that the cases in them "genetically differ from the Delta variant that infected Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Changi Airport".

Rather, they are closer to what has been detected in imported cases from Indonesia, Ong added.

This story will be updated later.

