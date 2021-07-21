People, in groups of two, dine in Singapore's Tekka Food Centre on 8 July, 2021. (PHOTO: Xinhua via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (22 July) confirmed 181 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 63,621.

There are 179 new cases of locally transmitted infections, of which 130 are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and eight belong to the KTV cluster. This brings the two largest clusters ever recorded in Singapore's community to 451 and 215 cases, respectively.

Thirty cases are currently unlinked. Among the cases are four seniors above 70 years who are unvaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

The remaining two imported cases developed COVID-19 during their stay-home notice or isolation period here.

There are currently 35 markets and food centres that have cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

5 require oxygen supplementation; 1 in ICU

Over 62,532 cases in Singapore, or over 99 per cent of the total tally, have fully recovered from their infection and have been discharged from the hospital.

As of Tuesday, 332 cases are currently warded, most of whom are well and under observation.

There are currently five cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, with one in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU). All six are aged above 60 years old and none of them are fully vaccinated.

Apart from the 36 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Over the last 28 days, 10 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to the ICU, or passed away. Of them, seven are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and none are fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, 6.84 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme. Some 4.16 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Of some 2.79 million who have completed the full vaccination regimen, 120,152 are individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 and have received at least one dose while the remaining are those who have received two doses.

The MOH guidelines state that recovered individuals – who are likely to have a strong immune response against COVID-19 within the first six months after their infection – are recommended to receive a single dose of vaccine to further boost their immunity against the disease.

Those who have received the Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine locally are not included in Singapore's national vaccination numbers. As of 19 July, 69,095 doses of the China-made vaccine have been administered to 63,194 individuals.

