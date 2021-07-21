Of 181 new COVID cases in Singapore, 138 linked to Jurong Fishery Port and KTV clusters

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·2-min read
People, in groups of two, dine in Singapore&#39;s Tekka Food Center on July 8, 2021. From July 12, Singapore will begin to implement updated measures, which include allowing groups of up to five persons to dine-in at food and beverage establishments. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua via Getty Images)
People, in groups of two, dine in Singapore's Tekka Food Centre on 8 July, 2021. (PHOTO: Xinhua via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (22 July) confirmed 181 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 63,621.

There are 179 new cases of locally transmitted infections, of which 130 are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and eight belong to the KTV cluster. This brings the two largest clusters ever recorded in Singapore's community to 451 and 215 cases, respectively.

Thirty cases are currently unlinked. Among the cases are four seniors above 70 years who are unvaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

The remaining two imported cases developed COVID-19 during their stay-home notice or isolation period here.

There are currently 35 markets and food centres that have cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

This story will be updated later.

5 require oxygen supplementation; 1 in ICU

Over 62,532 cases in Singapore, or over 99 per cent of the total tally, have fully recovered from their infection and have been discharged from the hospital.

As of Tuesday, 332 cases are currently warded, most of whom are well and under observation.

There are currently five cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, with one in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU). All six are aged above 60 years old and none of them are fully vaccinated.

Apart from the 36 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Over the last 28 days, 10 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to the ICU, or passed away. Of them, seven are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and none are fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, 6.84 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme. Some 4.16 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Of some 2.79 million who have completed the full vaccination regimen, 120,152 are individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 and have received at least one dose while the remaining are those who have received two doses.

The MOH guidelines state that recovered individuals – who are likely to have a strong immune response against COVID-19 within the first six months after their infection – are recommended to receive a single dose of vaccine to further boost their immunity against the disease.

Those who have received the Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine locally are not included in Singapore's national vaccination numbers. As of 19 July, 69,095 doses of the China-made vaccine have been administered to 63,194 individuals.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

S'pore-Hong Kong air travel bubble won't begin amid heightened alert period

Jurong Fishery Port Delta variant likely introduced by boats

Mandatory SafeEntry for all Singapore wet markets, hawker centres: MOH

COVID: Singapore bans dine-in from 22 July, social group limit back to 2

Singapore cannot yet open up like UK, US and Israel: Ong Ye Kung

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • China flood survivors tell of rising water and last goodbyes as disaster claims 18 lives and displaces thousands more

    For those trapped in submerged underground trains as Tuesday’s horror unfolded in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, it was a life-and-death matter of keeping their heads above water in the hope that help would arrive. The rare torrential rain that began on Saturday has claimed at least 18 lives and displaced 200,000 people in Henan’s provincial capital. The cumulative rainfall in three days was close to a normal year’s worth for the city and paralysed its public transport system, while cars

  • Singapore’s grip on US$30 billion oil market challenged by China

    Singapore is facing the greatest competition yet to its status as the dominant marine fuel supplier in Asia, with China luring more ships to its shores following a rapid expansion of its port and refining facilities.

  • Taliban in 'defence status' during Afghan Eid holiday

    The Taliban said Wednesday they would fight only to defend themselves over the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, but stopped short of declaring a formal ceasefire.

  • Hong Kong police arrest another Apple Daily editor under security law

    A former senior editor of Hong Kong's shuttered pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily was arrested by national security police on Wednesday morning.

  • Of 172 new COVID cases in S'pore, 136 linked to Jurong Fishery Port and KTV clusters

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (19 July) confirmed 172 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 63,245.

  • Chinese army warns dam battered by storms could collapse

    The Chinese army warned that a stricken dam in the centre of the country "could collapse at any time" after being severely damaged in torrential storms that killed at least three people and brought the region to a standstill.

  • How China’s flying submarine drone could change the way sea battles are fought

    A research team in western China has unveiled a drone capable of travelling through air and underwater. Although it is not the first “transmedium” drone the world has seen, the Chinese prototype uses a design with improved underwater mobility. Water is 800 times more dense than air, and stickier. Similar drones developed in Western countries must rotate their blades at a slow speed while underwater or risk snapping. But the Chinese drone used two kinds of blades with one designed to spin 3,600 t

  • US military planes’ Taiwan visits signal new tactic to Beijing, analysts say

    The United States’ deployment of military aircraft to Taiwan in recent weeks is a new tactic to reinforce its relations with the island, analysts said. The tactic, using military aircraft to perform diplomatic actions, signalled the White House’s position while avoiding a serious confrontation with mainland China, they said, after a third such plane landed in Taipei on Tuesday. On Monday, a US aircraft landed at Taoyuan International Airport to deliver diplomatic pouches to Sandra Oudkirk, the n

  • Partner of Hong Kong woman who died after liposuction op says nurse told him there was ‘nothing’ wrong, moments before paramedics rushed in

    The boyfriend of a Hong Kong woman who died after a liposuction treatment seven years ago has said a nurse told him there was “nothing” wrong moments before paramedics carried his girlfriend out of the operating theatre on a stretcher. Chu Chun-wah testified on Tuesday to accompanying dance instructor Josephine Lee Kar-ying, 32, to receive her second liposuction on June 26, 2014 as she was “happy with the first one” and wanted to lose more weight. The High Court heard Chu waited outside the oper

  • COVID: Singapore reports 195 new cases; 142 linked to Jurong port cluster

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (20 July) confirmed 195 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 63,440.

  • Hong Kong police arrest 13, including 9 students, in operation against triad recruitment drive

    Hong Kong police have arrested 13 people, including nine students, in an operation to combat a triad recruitment drive that targeted young people through instant-messaging services. A police insider said the operation had successfully thwarted recruitment efforts by a Sun Yee On gang which was active in Aberdeen. The 13 male suspects, aged 13 to 23, were rounded up in a series of raids across the city last week.Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get

  • India's Covid deaths 10 times higher than reported: study

    India's coronavirus death toll is up to 10 times higher than the nearly 415,000 fatalities reported by authorities, likely making it the country's worst humanitarian disaster since independence, a US research group said Tuesday.

  • Tokyo 2020: who are Asia’s top gold medal hopes at the Olympic Games?

    Athletes from Southeast Asia, the subcontinent and elsewhere are hoping to make an impact at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Singaporean swimmer Joseph Schooling, Japanese gymnast Kohei Uchimura and wrestler Risako Kawai are among those defending gold medals in Tokyo, while Malaysian track cyclist Azizulhasni Awang (bronze) and Filipino weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz (silver) will be looking to improve on their podium places from Rio 2016. Here are some of the top Asian athletes from outside China and Hong

  • Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam shrugs off scenes of residents leaving at airport, says city has ‘prosperous future’ ahead

    Hong Kong’s leader on Tuesday brushed off recent scenes at the airport suggesting an exodus of residents, adding that she would tell anyone considering leaving that the city would continue to prosper with Beijing’s support and the help of the national security law. Asked to address the apparent wave of departures at her weekly press briefing, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said her government held no official position on the phenomenon. “Every now and then in the history of Hong Kong

  • Confidante of Myanmar's Suu Kyi dies after contracting Covid in junta jail

    A confidante of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and stalwart democracy campaigner died Tuesday after becoming infected with Covid-19 in prison, authorities said.

  • Singapore's GIC acquires stake in Brazil agtech company Biotrop

    Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC has acquired an undisclosed minority stake in Brazilian biological agricultural inputs company Biotrop Solucoes Biologicas, both companies said in a statement on Monday. Sao Paulo-based private equity firm Aqua Capital has partially sold its controlling stake in Biotrop to GIC, which is also injecting money in the company.

  • China says Washington hack claims 'fabricated', condemns US allies

    China on Tuesday said the US had "fabricated" allegations it carried out a massive Microsoft hack, countering that Washington was the "world champion" of cyber attacks while raging at American allies for signing up to a rare joint statement of condemnation.

  • Tokyo Olympics: fury over unmasked Japanese fans greeting Chinese table tennis team

    Footage of three unmasked Japanese fans approaching the Chinese table tennis team at a Tokyo airport has triggered an online backlash in China over enforcement of Covid-19 rules in Japan. In the video posted by China-based online news site Kankan News on Sunday, the Japanese fans followed the Chinese table tennis Olympians as they walked through the arrivals hall at Narita International Airport on Saturday. Two asked to take photos with the team, while the third live-streamed the scene as he app

  • Hong Kong hiker swept away by stream amid No 3 typhoon warning found dead after hours-long search by rescuers, divers

    A local hiker swept away by a rocky stream in a Hong Kong country park was found dead late Tuesday afternoon following an hours-long search by divers and other emergency services personnel. The 60-year-old man was hiking with another man and two women along the Ma Dai stream in Ma On Shan Country Park when the mishap occurred at 10.46am, while a No 3 typhoon warning signal was still in force. The Observatory downgraded the alert to a No 1 signal at 1.20pm. The group had set off on their journey

  • South Korean climber feared dead after historic Pakistan summit

    A South Korean climber was feared dead Tuesday just days after becoming the first disabled person to climb all 14 of the world's highest mountains, officials in Pakistan said.