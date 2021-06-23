Of 22 new COVID cases in Singapore, 13 in community

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
Tables at a hawker centre are set up to allow dining-in for a group size up to 2 pax on June 20, 2021 in Singapore. On June 21, Singapore will enter into a calibrated easing of social management measures as local community COVID-19 cases remain under control. Social gathering and interactions shall remain for group sizes up to 5 pax, while dining-in at food establishment will be allowed to resume with group sizes of up to 2 pax. Work from home remains the default arrangement. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Tables at a hawker centre are set up to allow dining-in for a group size up to two people on 20 June, 2021 in Singapore. (PHOTO: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (23 June) confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 62,470.

Thirteen are local cases in the community. Of them, eight – out of ten linked cases – had been quarantined earlier. The nine remaining cases are imported, including four returning Singapore residents

Wednesday marks the 59th consecutive day with local cases reported.

This story will be updated later.

99% of total cases have recovered, 2 in ICU

With 28 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Tuesday, 62,098 cases – or 99.4 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 142 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while two of them are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 173 patients – with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive – are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from the 35 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Among the 133 confirmed cases reported from 16 June to 22 June, 45 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 78 have tested negative, and 10 serology test results are pending.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

Dine-in at Singapore F&B places capped at 2 per group from 21 June

Mandatory testing for individuals who visit COVID hotspots on same day as infected cases

Fast COVID tests to be mandatory for staff servicing unmasked clients from mid-July

SafeEntry check-out boxes to be rolled out in coming weeks: MTF

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

    Five presidential hopefuls have been arrested in a sweeping crackdown by President Daniel Ortega ahead of elections in November.

  • US to miss July 4 goal of one Covid shot for 70% of adults: W.House

    The US government won't meet its goal of administering one or more doses of a Covid vaccine to 70 percent of US adults by July 4, White House Covid response team coordinator Jeffrey Zients conceded Tuesday.

  • Bitcoin drops under $30,000 for first time in five months

    Bitcoin fell underneath $30,000 on Tuesday for the first time in five months, hit by concerns over China's ongoing crackdown on the world's most popular cryptocurrency.At about 1230 GMT, bitcoin sank as low as $29,334, a level last seen in January, with analysts citing Chinese efforts to curb trading and mining operations.

  • Vancouver businesswoman sues for US$200,000 she lost while trying to get money out of China

    A Vancouver businesswoman has launched a lawsuit to recover about US$200,000 she says was lost when a scheme to thwart Chinese money control laws went awry. But the four defendants deny that the funds lost by plaintiff Sarah Wu ended up in their hands after what they said was an attempted “illegal currency smuggling operation” to get money out of China and into Canada. Instead, they said, the money “appears to have been taken or confiscated by an unknown third party or government actor”.Do you h

  • Hong Kong police arrest 11 over break-ins, including 9 mainland Chinese men, some with possible ties to notorious rural gang across border

    Nine mainland Chinese men believed to have been recruited for a series of burglaries in Hong Kong over the past month were among 11 people arrested over the weekend, police said on Monday. A force insider said officers were investigating whether three of the suspects had ties to a notorious rural gang operating in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. All three men were surnamed Wei – a family name popular with villagers there – according to the source. The other four detained were also from the

  • Six killed in clashes between Myanmar army and anti-junta militia

    Four protesters and at least two officers were killed as Myanmar soldiers battled an anti-junta civilian militia with small arms and grenades in the country's second city Tuesday, authorities and military sources said.

  • Chinese monk who saved 8,000 strays is dog's best friend

    His bald head glistening with sweat, Zhi Xiang peers into the eyes of a stray dog whose coat has become matted in heavy rain and says soothingly: "Let me cut your hair, cutie."

  • 3 UFC Lightweights Who Could Challenge ONE World Champion Christian Lee

    ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian “The Warrior” Lee has been on a tear since taking the belt from Japanese mixed martial arts icon Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki in 2019, defeating four of the five ranked lightweights in his division. And while Lee still has much to accomplish in ONE’s lightweight ranks, there are three fighters outside of … Continue reading "3 UFC Lightweights Who Could Challenge ONE World Champion Christian Lee"

  • Wall Street banks struggle to cash in on China hiring binge

    Wall Street still hasn’t figured out how to make much money in China.

  • US lawyer convicted of assaulting Hong Kong police officer

    An American lawyer working in Hong Kong was convicted of assaulting a policeman on Tuesday when he intervened in a confrontation between the officer and members of the public during political unrest two years ago.

  • Lukashenko blasts 'Nazi' Germany after new Western sanctions

    Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko Tuesday accused modern Germany of Nazism on the 80th anniversary of Hitler's invasion of the USSR and a day after coordinated Western sanctions on his country.

  • Members of Saudi hit squad that killed Khashoggi were trained in US: report

    Four members of the Saudi hit squad that killed US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 had received paramilitary training in the United States that had been approved by the State Department, the New York Times reported late Tuesday.

  • Kickboxing World Champ Qiu Jianliang, Two Others Join ONE Championship

    On Monday, 21 June, ONE Championship officially signed three Chinese athletes to its already deep roster of martial artists. Superstar kickboxer Qiu Jianliang and talented mixed martial artists “The Prince” Banma Duoji and “The Warrior” Zhang Lipeng all joined the organization, and each will look to make an impact in their respective divisions. Qiu is a multiple-time Kickboxing World … Continue reading "Kickboxing World Champ Qiu Jianliang, Two Others Join ONE Championship"

  • China’s man in Washington Cui Tiankai heads for home after eight years as envoy

    After months of speculation, China’s longest-serving ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai confirmed on Tuesday that he would be leaving Washington, at a time of heightened tensions between the two countries. Cui, who held the key position for eight years, was known for his relatively moderate stance compared to the more hawkish breed of Wolf Warrior diplomats. He is expected to be succeeded by foreign vice-minister Qin Gang, a career diplomat who has worked on European affairs, but with no direct ex

  • Taiwan to keep up some Hong Kong services despite one-China work visa row

    Taiwan will continue to offer services in Hong Kong and have exchanges with the city despite political pressure from Beijing, the island’s top official in charge of relations with mainland China said on Monday. Chiu Tai-san, head of the Mainland Affairs Council, said that instead of closing its operations in the city, Taiwan would keep some of its services going, including those related to travel, immigration, trade, the economy, education and culture. Taiwan recalled all but one of its official

  • Junkyard of empires: Afghans sift through leftovers of US occupation

    Squatting in the dust by the main road to Afghanistan's biggest air base, Mir Salam sifts through a pile of broken electronics in front of him, salvaged from departing US troops.

  • Germany arrests Russian scientist for spying for Moscow

    German police have arrested a Russian scientist working at a German university, accusing him of spying for Moscow, prosecutors said on Monday, in a case that risks further inflaming bilateral tensions.

  • Xi lauds 'new horizon' for humanity in space chat with astronauts

    President Xi Jinping on Wednesday lauded the work of three astronauts building China's first space station as opening "new horizons" in humanity's bid to explore the cosmos.

  • Grave concerns raised about China at UN rights council

    More than 40 countries led by Canada voiced grave concerns at the UN Human Rights Council Tuesday about China's actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet -- triggering a fierce backlash from Beijing.

  • Singaporeans, Chinese nationals queue up for Sinovac vaccine, despite regulators’ concerns over efficacy

    Despite an early morning downpour last Friday, dozens of people formed a snaking line outside a nondescript clinic in Bedok, a residential district in eastern Singapore. They were mostly made up of senior Singaporeans and Chinese nationals who were eager to register for the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. Sun Yan Hui, a 50-year-old Harbin native, was one of them. She had taken a day off work just to queue for the vaccine as she expected it would be in high demand. “I am from China and I love my countr