Of 22 new COVID cases in Singapore, 13 in community

Tables at a hawker centre are set up to allow dining-in for a group size up to two people on 20 June, 2021 in Singapore. (PHOTO: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (23 June) confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 62,470.

Thirteen are local cases in the community. Of them, eight – out of ten linked cases – had been quarantined earlier. The nine remaining cases are imported, including four returning Singapore residents

Wednesday marks the 59th consecutive day with local cases reported.

This story will be updated later.

99% of total cases have recovered, 2 in ICU

With 28 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Tuesday, 62,098 cases – or 99.4 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 142 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while two of them are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 173 patients – with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive – are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from the 35 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Among the 133 confirmed cases reported from 16 June to 22 June, 45 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 78 have tested negative, and 10 serology test results are pending.

