Of 26 new COVID cases in Singapore, 8 local

A doctor injects a woman with Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a private clinic in Singapore on 6 July, 2021. (PHOTO: Xinhua via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (12 July) confirmed 26 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 62,718.

Eight of them are domestic cases, of whom five are linked to previous infections. This comes two days after authorities announced that there were no new domestic infections on Saturday – the first time in 76 days.

The remaining eighteen cases are imported, of whom 13 were detected upon their arrival here, while five developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation period.

6 require oxygen supplementation; 2 in ICU

Over 62,000 cases in Singapore, or over 99 per cent of the total tally, have fully recovered from the infection.

As of Sunday, 77 cases are currently warded in the hospital, most of whom are well and under observation. There are currently six cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and two in critical condition – both aged above 60 – in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Apart from the 36 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

"There is continuing evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease when one gets infected. Over the last 28 days, 23 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to ICU, or passed away," said the MOH.

Of the 23 cases, 19 are unvaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and none was fully vaccinated.

As of Saturday, 6.24 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme. Some 3.94 million – or some 65 per cent of Singapore's population – have received at least one dose of the vaccine, of which some 2.29 million are fully vaccinated.

Those who have received the Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine locally are not included in Singapore's national vaccination numbers. As of 3 July, 17,296 people here have received one dose of the Chinese-made vaccine.

The MOH last Monday said that it is investigating an incident involving a 16-year-old boy who suffered a cardiac arrest after lifting weights six days into receiving his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The boy remains in critical condition at the National University Hospital's ICU.

