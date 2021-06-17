Of 27 new COVID cases in Singapore, 20 in community

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·2-min read
A healthcare worker is stationed at a swab test site in a public housing estate after a nearby food centre became a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cluster, in Singapore, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Caroline Chia
A healthcare worker seen stationed at a swab test site in a public housing estate in Singapore on 16 June, 2021. (PHOTO: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (17 June) confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 62,366.

Twenty of them are local cases in the community. Of them, 13 – out of 18 linked cases – had already been quarantined earlier. Seven remaining cases are imported, including three Singapore residents.

Thursday marks the 53rd consecutive day with local cases reported.

This story will be updated later.

Finance Minister and multi-ministry taskforce (MTF) co-chair Lawrence Wong in a Facebook video post on Wednesday raised the possibility of a delay in the next stage of Singapore's re-opening, due to the growing cluster at the food centre.

With this in mind, Wong said the government is "evaluating the timeline and the scope of our second stage of opening" and, in consultation with public health experts, would announce its decision soon.

99% of total cases have recovered, 1 in ICU

With 20 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Wednesday, 61,931 cases – or 99.3 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 146 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while one of them is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 228 patients – with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive – are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from the 34 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Among the 116 confirmed cases reported from 10 to 16 June, 45 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 62 have tested negative, and nine serology test results are pending.

