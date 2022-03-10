Offence for those in Singapore to travel to Ukraine to 'wage war': MHA

Ben Grant and other foreign fighters from the UK pose for a picture as they are ready to depart towards the front line in the east of Ukraine following the Russian invasion, at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine, 5 March 2022. (REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

SINGAPORE — It is an offence for a person in Singapore to wage war against any government that Singapore is not at war with, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement issued on Thursday (10 March).

MHA said it is aware that the embassy of Ukraine has received calls from those expressing an interest in joining the International Legion for the Territorial Defence of Ukraine.

Similarly, MHA added that it is also an offence for any person, whilst in Singapore, to attempt to wage or abet the waging of war, against the government of any power with which Singapore is not at war.

Singapore citizens who commit such acts, even while outside the country, will be “legally deemed to have committed them as if in Singapore”, and hence will be liable for an offence.

Members of the public who wish to help Ukrainians are advised to do so via legal channels, such as by donating to legitimate organisations that are raising funds for humanitarian aid, like the Singapore Red Cross.

MHA said, “Singapore has taken a clear stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We strongly condemn the invasion. We have called upon Russia to cease hostilities, and respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Last month, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the formation of an "international brigade" of volunteers to join him in the fight against Russia. More than 20,000 volunteers from 52 countries have since signed up, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

On 7 March, Moscow issued a list of countries and territories that “commit unfriendly actions” against Russia, its companies, and citizens, amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Singapore was listed alongside the US, Canada, the European Union states, the UK, and others.

Singapore and other countries previously announced wide-ranging sanctions against Russia after it launched the full-scale invasion on 24 February.

