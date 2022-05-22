OG defeat TSM FTX 3-1 to win ESL One Dota 2 Stockholm Major

OG claimed the championship of the ESL One Dota 2 Stockholm Major after they defeated TSM FTX, 3-1, in the grand finals. (Photo: ESL)
OG claimed the championship of the ESL One Dota 2 Stockholm Major after they defeated TSM FTX, 3-1, in the grand finals. (Photo: ESL)

Western European juggernauts OG claimed the championship of the ESL One Dota 2 Stockholm Major, capping off an incredible lower bracket run by defeating North American powerhouse TSM FTX 3-1 in the grand finals on Sunday (23 May).

OG's run in the Stockholm Major is made even more remarkable by the fact that they won with stand-ins. After Mikhail "Misha" Agatov and Evgenii "Chuvash" Makarov encountered visa issues, OG veterans and two-time The International champions Sébastien "Ceb" Debs and Johan "N0tail" Sundstein stood in as the team's position 5 support and coach, respectively, for the Major.

After a solid showing in the group stage, OG earned an upper bracket berth in the playoffs and faced TSM in the first round. The North American squad swept OG in their first encounter of the tournament to knock them down to the lower bracket.

TSM then proceeded to sweep Gaimin Gladiators 2-0 and defeat Tundra Esports 2-1 to become the first team in the Stockholm Major grand finals.

Meanwhile, OG went on a rampage in the lower bracket, outlasting Fnatic 2-1 before scoring three-straight 2-0 sweeps over Thunder Awaken, Gaimin Gladiators, and Tundra Esports, earning their rematch with TSM for the Stockholm Major championship.

The North American squad started the grand finals strong, as they took a dominant 33-minute win in the series opener with a 31-9 kill lead, managing to find an answer to Ceb's Windranger that had looked unstoppable in the series that came before.

Unfazed, OG quickly struck back in game two and tied up the series 1-1, after a 38-minute beatdown of TSM.

Bozhidar "bzm" Bogdanov on Storm Spirit notched a series-high 14 kills while Ammar "ATF" Al-Assaf on Night Stalker pitched in with 12 kills of his own to pace OG's 45-15 kill lead in game two.

The pivotal third game of the series saw OG emerge victorious over TSM in a hard-fought 41-minute slugfest behind standout performances from bzm on Invoker and Artiem "Yuragi" Golubiev on Templar Assassin.

The two players led the way for their team with 12 and 11 kills, respectively, while only having two deaths apiece.

OG smelled blood in the water in game four, as they simply bulldozed TSM in a 37-4 stomp. Some excellent maneuvers from the support duo of Tommy "Taiga" Le on Grimstroke and Ceb on Windranger allowed OG to dominate the laning stage.

The team just snowballed from there, eventually forcing the GG call from TSM after 33 minutes to secure the 3-1 series victory. Yuragi on Bloodseeker notched a game-high 11 kills against two deaths, bzm on Storm Spirit had a clean 10 kills of his own, while ATF pitched in with a clean nine kills to close out the series.

With their victory, OG claimed the grand prize of US$200,000 and 680 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points. This also marks the organisation's fifth Major championship, with their last Major title coming from the Kiev Major back in 2017.

With that said, the Stockholm Major title is the first for the players on OG's new young squad. While this is Ceb's fifth Major championship, it is his first as a player after he won his first four as the coach of OG.

Meanwhile, TSM commendable run in Stockholm ends in a second place finish. They will be taking home US$100,000 and 610 DPC points in consolation.

OG and TSM's DPC point earnings from the Stockholm Major have also earned them coveted direct invites to The International 11, which will be hosted in Singapore in October.

OG roster:

  1. Artiem "Yuragi" Golubiev

  2. Bozhidar "bzm" Bogdanov

  3. Ammar "ATF" Al-Assaf

  4. Tommy "Taige" Le

  5. Sébastien "Ceb" Debs (stand-in)

  6. Johan "N0tail" Sundstein (stand-in coach)

TSM FTX roster:

  1. Enzo "Timado" Gianoli

  2. Jonathan "Bryle" De Guia

  3. Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek

  4. David "MoonMeander" Tan

  5. Kim "DuBu" Doo-young

  6. Rasmus "MISERY" Filipsen

