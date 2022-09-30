Dota 2 heavyweights OG are tying up with Grab ahead of The International 11. (Photos: Yahoo Esports SEA, Getty Images)

It's a partnership that no one expected.

Ahead of The International Dota 2 Championships (TI11) in Singapore, two-time TI winner OG Esports has partnered with Southeast Asia's ride-sharing company Grab to offer fans and users chances to win TI tickets to the Grand Finals and signed OG jerseys.

There will also be promo-codes for GrabFood orders that take place from 26 Sep to 31 Oct, which will cover the Grand Finals weekend.

In addition, Grab will also be sponsoring OG's GrabFood and GrabMart orders during their stay in Singapore. Maybe we'll learn what the team likes to eat from next year's True Sight if they make the Grand Finals.

Considering that tickets to the event in Singapore pretty much sold out on the first day they were released for purchase, this might be another chance to catch the Grand Finals live, assuming you don't want to dress up and cosplay as Crystal Maiden.

The partnership is the first time Grab has tied up with an esports organisation, said Romane Sorine, OG's Head of Partnerships in a statement on their website released on Friday (30 September),

"We are always trying to bring the convenience of Grab to more consumers and we thought it would be interesting to explore a collaboration in esports since gamers can benefit from our on-demand delivery services which gives them convenient access to a wide range of hot meals, drinks and snacks options," said Cifer Ong, Grab's Head of Strategy and Partnerships.

There was no mention if Grab would be able to deliver hot meals right to the seats of TI attendees at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, where TI11 is taking place.

More details about how to participate will be revealed on OG's and Grab's social channels in the upcoming days.

Grab's partnership with OG comes a day after they announced another sports-related collaboration.

On Thursday, Singapore's former badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew was announced as the first brand ambassador for Grab Singapore.

Story continues

To officially launch the partnership, Loh joined Grab’s immersion programme for a day and experienced being a GrabFood delivery-partner.

That said, we highly doubt you'd see Sébastien "Ceb" Debs delivering your next meal in Singapore any time soon.

TI11 will be hosted in Singapore from 8 to 30 October and features a revamped format with the new LCQ and a longer schedule.

For everything you need to know about TI11, check here.

If you're a fan of Dota 2 both as a game and as an esports title, check out our Dota 2 page. From news to results, to the latest game meta or builds, as well as player interviews, there's something for everyone.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.