OG move Ammar to 'inactive roster', allowed to explore his options

·2-min read
OG announced Ammar&#39;s move to the inactive roster a few days after TI11. (Image: OG)
Western European esports juggernauts have announced that will be moving Ammar "ATF" Al-Assaf to their inactive roster, adding that he will be able to explore his options.

The team made the announcement on Thursday (3 Nov), several days after the conclusion of The International in Singapore.

Ammar was part of OG's revamped 'young blood' squad, playing alongside fellow pub stars Bozhidar "bzm" Bogdanov and Artem "Yuragi" Golubiev, as well as veterans Tommy "Taiga" Le and Mikhail "Misha" Agatov.

While the young team did not make it to the Finals Weekend at TI11, they did have some good results during the year, including winning the Stockholm Major with Sébastien "Ceb" Debs standing in for Misha, and the ESL One Malaysia 2022 with coach Evgenii "Chuvash" Makarov.

Ammar has notably been one of the more outspoken members of OG's young recruits, including famously referring to Clement 'Puppey' Ivanov as 'this Puppey guy' after a victory against Team Secret in the DPC.

OG's CEO JMR Luna had also told a crowd in Singapore that Ammar's "flower power was not that high", and that he had a "different sort of flower power".

