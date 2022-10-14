Malaysian Dota 2 legend Ohaiyo joins BOOM as analyst for TI11, reunited with Mushi

Malaysian Dota 2 legend Ohaiyo will be BOOM Esports&#39; analyst for The International 11, reuniting with longtime teammate and fellow Malaysian Dota legend Mushi in the team&#39;s support staff. (Photo: BOOM Esports)
Malaysian Dota 2 legend Ohaiyo will be BOOM Esports' analyst for The International 11, reuniting with longtime teammate and fellow Malaysian Dota legend Mushi in the team's support staff. (Photo: BOOM Esports)

Southeast Asian powerhouse BOOM Esports have announced Malaysian Dota 2 legend Khoo "Ohaiyo" Chong Xin as their analyst ahead of The International 11 (TI11), this year's iteration of Dota 2's annual multimillion-dollar world championship tournament.

With Ohaiyo joining the team's support staff, he will be reunited with longtime teammate and fellow Malaysian Dota legend Chai "Mushi" Yee Fung, who has been coaching BOOM Esports for over a year now.

As the team's analyst, Ohaiyo's job will be to study the drafts and gameplay of their competition to help the team be better prepared for any opponent.

Ohaiyo is one of the most prolific Dota 2 players to have come out of Malaysia, having played for the likes of MUFC, Orange, Titan, Team Malaysia, EHOME, and Fnatic, among others, over the course of his decade-long career.

Ohaiyo is most known for his stints with Orange in 2013 and Fnatic in 2016, playing alongside Mushi in both instances.

Ohaiyo and Mushi notably led Orange to a third place finish in TI3, the highest placement for a Southeast Asian team at any TI so far. Years later, the duo would lead Fnatic to a fourth place finish at TI6.

While the Malaysian duo have remained active in the scene in recent years, they have done so from the sidelines.

Mushi shifted from playing to coaching in June 2021, when he started coaching TNC Predator. He then joined BOOM Esports in October of that year, helping the team grow into a dominant force in Southeast Asia and secure a direct invite to TI11.

Meanwhile, Ohaiyo last coached RSG before joining BOOM Esports as an analyst.

With a roster consisting of Filipino, Indonesian, and Laotian players alongside a Malaysian support staff, BOOM Esports will be carrying the banner for Southeast Asia in TI11, which will be hosted in Singapore.

TI11 will be hosted in Singapore from 15 to 30 October and features a revamped format and a longer schedule. For everything you need to know about TI11, check here.

BOOM Esports roster:

  1. Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong

  2. Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer

  3. Saieful "Fbz" Ilham

  4. Timothy "Tims" Randrup

  5. Andrei "skem" Ong

  6. Chai "Mushi" Yee Fung (coach)

  7. Khoo "Ohaiyo" Chong Xin (analyst)

