Olympic Badminton: Japan levels up with sights set on 5 golds... and cash

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Staff Writer
·4-min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHOFU, JAPAN - JULY 26: Yuta Watanabe(right) and Arisa Higashino of Team Japan compete against Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti of Team Indonesia during a Mixed Doubles Group C match on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza on July 26, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
CHOFU, JAPAN - JULY 26: Yuta Watanabe(right) and Arisa Higashino of Team Japan compete against Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti of Team Indonesia during a Mixed Doubles Group C match on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza on July 26, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

In the past, the medal count for badminton was dominated by five countries – China, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and Denmark – while Japan fell far behind. 

However, since 2004, after almost 10 years of coaching by Park Joo Bong, the Men’s and Mixed Doubles legend from South Korea, Japan has stepped up its game with strong performances and results in the five categories of singles and doubles. 

With a home ground advantage and attractive bonuses dangled by the Nippon Badminton Association, Japan is strongly poised to win all five golds at the Tokyo Games.

Badminton was an exhibition sport in the 1988 Seoul Olympics and became official only in the Barcelona Olympics in 1992. In the past seven Olympics, only six countries have won gold medals. 

China has dominated the game with a stunning record of 18 gold medals. In the 2012 London Olympic Games, China made history by sweeping all five gold medals. 

Second and third in terms of gold medals is Indonesia with seven and South Korea with six, while Denmark, Spain and Japan have won one each. Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo were the first Japanese badminton players to make history winning the championship in the doubles category in the 2016 Rio Olympics. But since then, Matsutomo has retired and the quest for the title has been passed down to their four (two pairs) successors.

Cash prize motivation

To encourage the national Olympians in Tokyo, Kinji Zeniya, Secretary-General of the Nippon Badminton Association, has shared – in media reports – that there will be cash bonuses, with 10 million yen (about S$121,300) for the gold medallists, five million yen (S$60,650) for silver and three million yen (S$36,400) for bronze. He also made it clear that the team's overall goal is to win medals in all five categories, three of which should be gold medals.

Two-time world champion, Kento Momota, remains the favourite for the Japanese to claim the top spot. Despite being slapped with a ban in the 2016 Rio Olympics for gambling, Momota has made a strong comeback, winning almost all title matches. 

Although he had a car accident in Malaysia last January, the one-year delay brought on by the pandemic has bought time for him to recover and readjust. Despite being knocked out in the quarter-finals of the All England Open in March this year, the world No. 1 has made an impressive return and is expected to be in top form at the Games. 

Japan is also aiming for first place in the women’s singles. Led by Nozomi Okuhara and Akane Yamaguchi, the Japanese side have defeated strong opponents like Tai Tsu-yin (Chinese Taipei), Chen Yufei (China) and P.V. Sindhu (India). 

The Japanese ladies have shown both competence and consistency. Okuhara, the Rio Olympics’ Bronze medallist and 2017 world champion who secured her second All England Open title this March, is a formidable foe. Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota and Mayu Matsumoto/Wakana Nagahara, frequent finalists in world championships, are set to keep Japan in major contention for the Women's Doubles title.

Mixed doubles hopes

As for the rest of the categories, the 24-year-old upstart, Yuta Watanabe, has made noticeable improvements, winning two All England Open gold medals in a row with his partner Hiroyuki Endo. Hot favourites to win the Men’s Doubles, the two Japanese males have also successfully defeated the invincible Indonesian Minions – Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo/Marcus Fernaldi Gideon. 

Watanabe is also pairing up with Arisa Higashino for the mixed doubles title, hoping to make history as only the third player after Kim Dong Moon of South Korea and Zhang Nan of China to win both the men’s doubles and mixed doubles titles.

Play a game of badminton now: 

The 3D experience can be viewed on both desktop and mobile.

For desktop: Click on “View in 3D” above. Use your mouse to zoom and rotate the object.

For mobile (optimal experience): Click on “View in 3D” above. Tap on the camera icon in the upper right-hand corner of the browser. Press “allow” (this prompt should come up twice). Place the object in your space, use your fingers to resize and rotate in augmented reality. To take a photo or video of what you’re seeing, tap on the screen and a camera icon will appear.

Tokyo Olympics Badminton Competitions

When: 24 July to 2 August

Events: Men/Women’s Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles

Number of gold medals: 5

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Chinese tutoring firms' shares tank after Beijing crackdown

    Stocks in Chinese tutoring firms tumbled Monday after Beijing imposed new rules on companies to register as non-profit organisations, effectively wiping out business models in the multibillion-dollar sector, with analysts saying the groups were essentially "uninvestable".

  • US-China relations: Beijing lays down red lines for first time in Sherman meeting

    China has for the first time given the US a list of red lines and remedial action it must take to repair relations, including lifting sanctions and dropping its extradition request for Huawei financial chief Meng Wanzhou. Chinese foreign vice-minister Xie Feng told US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman on Monday morning that US-China relations had reached a “stalemate” and faced “serious consequences”, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement. “The foundational reason is that some

  • Virus-wracked Indonesia to loosen Covid-19 curbs

    Virus-wracked Indonesia said Sunday that small businesses and some shopping malls could reopen despite warnings that loosening curbs could spark another devastating Covid-19 wave, even as it moved to extend a web of restrictions launched this month.

  • 18 HDB Flats with Balcony Space in Singapore and Tips on How to Decorate

    HDB flats with balcony spaces are rare to come by in Singapore but they do exist in neighbourhoods like Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Batok and Punggol. If you'd like to live in one, here are 18 flats to browse and tips on how to decorate.

  • Team Singapore at the Tokyo Olympics: 25 July

    A round-up of Team Singapore athletes in action on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday (25 July).

  • Historic Vatican fraud trial to expose London secrets

    A once-powerful Catholic cardinal and nine others stand trial at the Vatican this week in an embezzlement scandal that allegedly saw charity funds used in a ruinous London property venture.

  • Myanmar rebel group says received Covid jabs from China

    China has supplied over 10,000 Covid vaccines to a Myanmar rebel group operating near its southern border, its spokesman said Saturday, as Beijing seeks to halt the influx of cases from the coup-wracked country.

  • 46 of 117 new local COVID-19 cases linked to Jurong Fishery Port cluster

    The Ministry of Health on Sunday (25 July) reported 125 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 64,179.

  • 5 SGX stocks that the market is buzzing about

    If you can trade FX 24 hours a day, why does it matter when you trade? We explore the reasons why you need to be more selective about when you trade FX, and we tell you the best timing for you to trade.

  • Hosszu dethroned as Australia shatter relay world record

    Japan's Yui Ohashi dethroned Hungarian 400m medley queen Katinka Hosszu Sunday as Tunisia won a rare swimming gold medal and Australia's all-conquering women's 4x100m relay team smashed their own world record.

  • Anti-graft investigator flees Guatemala to 'safeguard his life'

    Guatemala's top anti-graft investigator, Juan Francisco Sandoval, fled the country Saturday to "safeguard his life," hours after he was sacked in a move that sparked international backlash, a human rights official said.

  • Beijing urges Washington to stop 'demonising' China as US official visits

    Beijing urged Washington to stop "demonising" China on Monday as rancour marked the start of talks with the highest-level US envoy to visit under President Joe Biden's administration.

  • Going electric: Carmakers make the switch

    Leading automakers have signalled their intention to scrap internal combustion engines by 2030 or cut back sharply on their production as the sector turns towards electric vehicles.

  • 4 Things We Learned About ETF Investing From The SGX X DollarsAndSense ETF Symposium

    Using only ETFs, we can build a global portfolio that includes exposure to REITs, Chinese & US companies, and even Gold. The post 4 Things We Learned About ETF Investing From The SGX X DollarsAndSense ETF Symposium appeared first on DollarsAndSense.sg.

  • Young track and field guns ready to shine in post-Bolt Olympic era

    Usain Bolt may have hung up his spikes in 2017, but the Tokyo Olympics are the first summer Games in 17 years not to feature the incomparable Jamaican sprinter.

  • Brother-and-sister act as Japanese judokas both win Olympic gold

    Japan's brother-and-sister judokas Hifumi and Uta Abe won gold medals within an hour of each other at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, on a day of success for the host nation.

  • Afghan forces capture four Taliban for Eid rocket attack

    Afghan forces have captured four Taliban fighters including a militant commander for carrying out this week's rocket attack targeting the presidential palace in Kabul during the Muslim Eid al-Adha prayers, officials said Sunday.

  • Travel Insurance Promotions and Discounts (July 2021)

    Looking for travel insurance? Save more with these promo codes and discounts from insurers such as FWD, MSIG, AXA, and more! To find out if your travel insurance covers COVID-19, read this article for the latest updates. No matter your travel itinerary, travel insurance is […] The post Travel Insurance Promotions and Discounts (July 2021) appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Hong Kong stocks lead Asia sell-off as China tuition reforms bite

    Markets in Asia mostly fell Monday morning, led by Hong Kong after Beijing at the weekend further cracked down on China's tech firms, while education companies were hammered as the government unveiled sweeping reforms of the sector.

  • Best Critical Illness Insurance Plans In Singapore (July 2021)

    When you want protection that goes beyond just covering your medical costs, critical illness insurance is the logical choice. But with so many options out there, which ones are best for you? We investigate in this article. In a nutshell, critical illness insurance is insurance […] The post Best Critical Illness Insurance Plans In Singapore (July 2021) appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.