Ong Ye Kung: Singapore's COVID measures 'appropriate' amid China's reopening

Chia Han Keong
·Editor
·4-min read
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung (right) said Singapore&#39;s current COVID-19 measures are appropriate to prevent a surge of infections even as China opens up its borders. (PHOTOS: Getty Images/MCI)
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung (right) said Singapore's current COVID-19 measures are appropriate to prevent a surge of infections even as China opens up its borders. (PHOTOS: Getty Images/MCI)

SINGAPORE — Singapore's current COVID-19 measures are appropriate to prevent a surge of infections in the city-state, even as China is reopening its borders for travel amid a high number of cases in the country.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung cited two key reasons how Singapore's current measures work in keeping COVID infections low, during his ministerial statement in Parliament on Monday (9 January).

First is the low number of flights currently between Singapore and China. There are only 38 weekly flights from China to Singapore, compared to around 400 weekly flights before the COVID pandemic.

This brings in about 700 to 1,000 travellers a day, which is less than 10 per cent of the pre-COVID numbers. Mr Ong added that any subsequent increase in flights will be carefully calibrated.

"In the four weeks running up to 1 January, 200 travellers from China were detected to have COVID, so they accounted for less than 5 per cent of our total infections," he said during Parliament.

"Of the incoming travellers during this period, seven developed severe illnesses and had to be hospitalised. One of them was from China.

"These are not large numbers, so the impact on our healthcare system was very small."

No new variants amid China's infection wave

Secondly, with no new COVID variants have emerged so far amid the current infection wave in China, Singapore's strong vaccination rate has kept its residents from contracting the coronavirus, or falling severely ill. The population has also developed strong hybrid immunity as many have recovered from mild infections.

This has prevented medical facilities in Singapore from coming under pressure from a surge in infection cases, even though risks and uncertainties remain as new variants can emerge from anywhere in the world.

Mr Ong said that Singapore has also kept a few border control measures, even as most of its COVID restrictions have been eased or lifted in the past year.

For example, incoming travellers need to either be fully vaccinated based on World Health Organisation standards, or produce a negative pre-departure test. This is neither the tightest nor the most liberal of border measures among countries, but somewhere in between, said Mr Ong.

"Our current measures of controlling the number of infected travellers have led to low imported infections, and even fewer severe cases from China at a time when the virus is spreading widely in the country," he said.

China had lifted all border controls and pandemic curbs on Sunday, ending three years of a strict zero-COVID policy. This included scrapping quarantine requirements for international arrivals, and reopening sea and land crossings with Hong Kong.

Ready to adjust policies wherever necessary

Mr Ong said in Parliament that the number of COVID patients in intensive care units was in the single digit over the past 30 days, although there were a few deaths.

Based on this severity rate, the number of annual deaths caused by COVID infections is is similar to that caused by influenza infections. Hence, COVID can be treated as an endemic disease with Singapore's extensive vaccination coverage.

Nonetheless, Mr Ong said the global pandemic is not over, and the current worry is the emergence of a new, unknown and more dangerous variant of concern that could escape vaccine protection, be more infectious and lead to more severe cases.

"As we move into this new norm, we will never be complacent. Our responses need to be based on science evidence and data, and we are ready to adjust policies wherever necessary," he said.

"We will always do our best to maintain our way of life and not go back to the days of lockdowns, unless absolutely necessary.

"As the prime minister said in his New Year's Day message, if the situation continues to be stable after the year-end travel season and the infection wave in China, we can look forward to making final adjustments to our prevailing social restrictions, and establish our post-pandemic lives."

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.

Yahoo Singapore Telegram
Yahoo Singapore Telegram

Latest stories

  • Bolsonaro backers deface Congress in ugly anti-Lula stand

    Decked out in the colors of Brazil's national flag, supporters of vanquished ex-president Jair Bolsonaro smashed windows and sowed destruction as they barged into Congress Sunday clamoring for "military intervention."

  • Stop and smell the metaverse roses: Virtual world on display at CES

    Immersive technologies that can better lives, whether helping people treat dementia or learn to pilot fighter jets, is the future of the metaverse, virtual reality startups say.

  • Little let-up in fighting as Ukraine, Russia mark Orthodox Christmas

    Ukrainians and Russians on Saturday marked Orthodox Christmas under the shadow of war,&nbsp;as fighting persisted despite Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin unilaterally ordering his forces to pause attacks. Despite Putin's ceasefire order war-scarred cities in eastern Ukraine saw no significant let-up in the fighting as AFP journalists in the town of Chasiv Yar south of the frontline city of Bakhmut heard heavy artillery fire throughout much of Saturday morning. The Russian defence ministry insisted on Saturday the army was observing the ceasefire but also said that it had repelled the Kyiv forces' attacks in eastern Ukraine and killed dozens of soldiers on Friday. Ukrainian authorities said that three people were killed on Friday. In Moscow, 70-year-old Putin cut a lonely figure as he stood by himself at a service at a Kremlin church, the Cathedral of the Annunciation, to mark Orthodox Christmas. In Kyiv, hundreds of worshippers on Saturday attended a historic service at the 11th century Kyiv Pechersk Lavra as Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, led a Christmas divine liturgy in the pro-Western country's most signifiant Orthodox monastery. The service is expected to anger the Moscow Patriarchate. Located in the capital Kyiv, the monastery used to be the seat of a branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Chuch that was previously under Moscow's jurisdiction but which severed ties after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Orthodox Christians observe Christmas on January 7. - 'Truly historic event' - Ukrainian worshippers hailed the service led by the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. "We've waited for this shrine for a long time," Veronika Martyniuk told AFP outside the church. "This is a truly historic event, which I think every Ukrainian has been waiting for. Especially after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion," said&nbsp;the 19-year-old head of a choir from the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk. Yury Slugin, a 33-year-old serviceman,&nbsp;said it was "especially important" for him to see the Ukrainian language and the Ukrainian church return to the Lavra. "This is a huge step for Ukraine," he added. "Unfortunately, I am not at home today, far from my family," Slugin added, expressing hope that he will celebrate Christmas with his loved ones next year. Security was tight around the monastery.&nbsp;Worshippers had their passports checked and had to walk through metal detectors. In Russia and Ukraine, Orthodox Christianity is the dominant religion and used to be seen as one of the strongest bonds tying the nations. Ukrainians have now largely turned their backs on the Russian Orthodox Church whose head Patriarch Kirill has backed the invasion. Even the Ukrainian Orthodox Church&nbsp;of the Moscow Patriarchate has sought to distance itself from Russia. But the branch has still come under pressure from Ukrainian authorities. The security service last year raided the Lavra, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site,&nbsp;over suspected links to Russian agents. The Orthodox Church of Ukraine was established in 2018.&nbsp;The Moscow Patriarchate does not recognise the new church. On Saturday, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said that&nbsp;Russia launched one missile strike and fired 20 rounds from multiple rocket launchers over the past 24 hours. In the eastern region of Donetsk, two people died and seven were wounded, while in the southern region of Kherson one person lost his life and another seven were injured Friday, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's presidency. "Peaceful settlements in the region were attacked with artillery, anti-aircraft guns, mortars and tanks," said Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson regional administration. Ukraine has dismissed the ceasefire -- due to last until the end of Saturday (2100 GMT) -- as a tactic by Russia to gain time to regroup its forces and bolster its defences following a series of battlefield setbacks. - 'Good deeds' - Putin's order to stop fighting during the Orthodox Christmas came after Moscow suffered its worst loss of life yet, with Ukrainian strikes killing 89 troops in the eastern town of Makiivka. In a message released by the Kremlin on Saturday, Putin congratulated Orthodox Christians, saying the holiday inspired "good deeds and aspirations." He also praised the Orthodox Church and said it was "supporting our soldiers taking part in a special military operation," using the official Kremlin term for the offensive in Ukraine. "Such great, multifaceted, truly ascetic work deserves the most sincere respect," he added. Patriarch Kirill has called on believers to support pro-Russian "brothers" during Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine. In a sermon last year, he said that dying in Ukraine "washes away all sins". bur-as/cw

  • After peace deal, Orthodox Ethiopians keep a Christmas of hope

    "I was able to come this year because there is peace," says Asme Mamo as he joins crowds of worshippers celebrating Orthodox Christmas in the historic Ethiopian town of Lalibela.

  • Suryakumar ton powers India to T20 series win over Sri Lanka

    Suryakumar Yadav smashed a blazing century to help India extend their unbeaten streak of Twenty20 series wins at home to 12 with a 91-run thrashing of Sri Lanka on Saturday.

  • Jack Ma to give up control of Ant Group as Chinese tech billionaire-in-exile spotted in Bangkok

    Company’s founder has stayed out of public eye since late 2021 after China launched a clampdown on his business empire

  • Christmas in a bomb shelter for Orthodox Ukrainians

    As artillery boomed outside and fighter jets flew overhead, Orthodox Christians in a battered eastern Ukrainian town held a Christmas service in a basement shelter on Saturday, vowing not to let war ruin the holiday.

  • Charlie Hebdo attack victims honoured as Iran rages over new cartoons

    French politicians paid tribute Saturday to Charlie Hebdo staff and other victims of the January 2015 Islamist attacks, days after the satirical weekly's latest edition sparked outrage in Iran.

  • Singapore #Fitspo of the Week: Nazharia Schifra

    The series is dedicated to inspirational men and women in Singapore leading healthy and active lifestyles. This week: personal trainer Nazharia Schifra.

  • More arrests over murder of Kenya LGBTQ activist

    Kenyan police have arrested more suspects over the killing of LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba, whose mutilated body was found on a roadside stuffed in a metal trunk, media reports said Sunday.

  • New US rule on abortion pills: What changes?

    US public health officials this week authorized pharmacies to sell abortion pills by prescription. What exactly does that change for women in the United States, after several states banned abortion last year?

  • Indian shares advance tracking Asia; Q3 results in focus

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares extended their early gains on Monday to rise more than 1%, aided by a broad risk-on sentiment in the region after U.S. data hinted at less aggressive rate hikes. The Nifty 50 index climbed 1.28% to 18,088.60 as of 10:30 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.31% at 60,684.66. Overnight gains on Wall Street on Friday helped the sentiment after U.S. payrolls expanded more than expected.

  • MMA in shock over death of Victoria Lee, Angela's younger sister

    The mixed martial arts community received the stunning news that 18-year-old rising star Victoria Lee - younger sister of Angela - died on Boxing Day last year.

  • US cheesemakers learn to live with raw-milk regulations

    With its brown-and-white cows grazing on a grassy hillside high in the Appalachian Mountains, Meadow Creek Dairy is not like most other American cheesemakers: its products are made from unpasteurized, or "raw" milk.

  • Japan PM leaves on tour of European, North American allies

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday left on a tour of Europe and North America with security-focused talks on the agenda after his nation's biggest defence policy overhaul in decades.

  • Ukraine rejects Russian claim of devastating 'retaliatory strike'

    Russia said Sunday it had carried out a devastating "retaliatory strike" in eastern Ukraine to avenge a recent deadly attack on its troops, a claim quickly denied by Kyiv.

  • Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil Congress, presidential palace

    Supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro pushed through police barricades and stormed into the national Congress building Sunday in a dramatic protest against President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration last week.

  • Biden arrives in Mexico for talks on migrants, drugs

    US President Joe Biden arrived in Mexico Sunday for talks on migration and drug smuggling, as well as a North American leaders' summit, after a politically charged stop at the border.

  • WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (2-8 Jan)

    Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in Singapore in the past week (2 to 8 January).

  • Cricket-Yadav hits ton as India win T20 series against Sri Lanka

    Yadav, the top-ranked batsman in T20s, made 112 not out, hitting seven fours and nine sixes in his 51-ball display as India set Sri Lanka a target of 229 after electing to bat first. In response, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 137 as Arshdeep Singh bagged three wickets, while Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets each.