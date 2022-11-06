Shaggy Sumpter Beasts have proven themselves to be the most dangerous beings in Genshin Impact since Sumeru was released in version 3.0 back in August. (Photo: HoYoverse)

Do you know what is the most dangerous creature in Sumeru? It's not the Fungi, Rishboland Tigers, Eremites, or even the Ruin Drakes.

Instead, it's the seemingly unassuming Shaggy Sumpter Beasts you should be wary of, as they have taken down over 600,000 Travelers since the release of version 3.0 back in August, according to the latest edition of Teyvat Times, Genshin Impact's online newsletter.

While Shaggy Sumpter Beasts, as well as their desert-dwelling cousins, are docile by nature, these adorably furry beasts of burden throw their gentle temperaments out the window and will plough you down like a charging bull when provoked!

Just ask the 632,994 Travelers that the latest edition of Teyvat Times listed as falling victim to angry Shaggy Sumpter Beasts.

And considering how the Sumpter Beasts can be employed by enemies like the Fatui, Eremites, and Treasure Hoarders, if you’re unprepared without a healer or a shielder in your team, you’re in for the trampling of a lifetime.

This high victim rate gives the Shaggy Sumpter Beast the title as the most dangerous creature in all of Sumeru!

Teyvat Times: Vol. 5



Hello, Travelers! During your trip to Sumeru, many interesting things have happened. In addition, you also experienced many highlights during Weinlesefest in Mondstadt!

Hehe, luckily for you, Paimon has recorded all these moments! #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/nXsiZlt6S0 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) November 1, 2022

The Shaggy Sumpter Beast’s high victim count also edges out the giant Ruin Machine in the desert.

Some brave Travelers have surely tried braving its laser attack, and we suspect they make up a significant part of the 349,337 unlucky players to have met their doom from it.\

Story continues

Which creatures have been the most killed?

On the other hand, Archer mains have found new targets in the Red Vultures of Hypostyle Desert, giving Timmie’s Pigeons their long-awaited respite.

The latest edition of Teyvat Times noted that a whopping average of 1,478,553 Red Vultures have met their untimely demise every single day since the Desert Area was unlocked!

But what can you do? Travelers need their supply of Fowl to make Sweet Madames after all.

With all the additional creatures yielding game, Sumeru has also become a prime hunting ground for Travelers who like to keep their resources in stock.

Raw meat has become an abundance for players all over the overworld, and Teyvat Times reveals that one Traveller collected 43,239 pieces of meat in October!

And speaking of collecting materials, one very unhinged Cyno Main dominated Scarab collecting, totalling in 461 Scarabs gathered in a single day.

It’s safe to assume that that one “CanIhaveScarabPls” user has a surplus of 300 Scarabs in their inventory as we speak…

We think the Scarab is the most annoying ascension material to farm in the whole game, so hats off to that fella.

Genshin Impact is currently in version 3.2, which will run until 6 December.

Genshin Impact versions 3.0, 3.1, and 3.2 will have shortened run times of five weeks instead of the usual six weeks, likely to catch up to the game's original release schedule after the release of version 2.7 was delayed back in April.

Yan Ku is a full-time dog parent, part-time (gacha) gamer, and part-time writer.

If you like Genshin Impact and would like to know more about the game, the characters, the mechanics, and even the lore, check our our Genshin Impact page. From character builds and weapon recommendations, to how the pity system works, to diving deep into the story of the Genshin Impact universe, we've got you covered.

For more gaming news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooGamingSEA. Also follow us on Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube, and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page!