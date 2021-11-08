Overwatch pro, rookie of the year award winner Alarm dead at 20

The Overwatch League's Philadelphia Fusion announced on 7 November that Kim "Alarm" Kyeong-bo has passed away. (Photo: Philadelphia Fusion)

Kim "Alarm" Kyeong-bo, a professional Overwatch player from South Korea with the Overwatch League's Philadelphia Fusion, has died, his team shared. He was 20 years old.

The Philadelphia Fusion announced the tragic news in a post on their official Twitter account on Sunday (7 November, Monday 8 November SGT), but did not reveal any further details.

With the Overwatch League still in hiatus ahead of its 2022 season, Alarm was in his homeland of South Korea at the time of his death.

"We are devastated and heartbroken to hear about [Alarm's] passing. Alarm was the heart and soul of our organisation, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as we mourn this tragic loss," said the Philadelphia Fusion.

Alarm was considered one of the best flex support players in the Overwatch League, having won the 2020 Rookie of the Year award, a Role Stars award, and an MVP nomination all in the same year.

Prior to his breakout year with the Philadelphia Fusion in 2020, Alarm was a standout prospect with the organisation's academy team, Fusion University, in Overwatch Contenders 2018 to 2019.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.

Watch more videos on Yahoo