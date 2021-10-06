Pakistan likely to get new ISI chief in Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, 'man with glacier brain but sharp reflexes'

If reports are to be believed, then Pakistan will soon have a new spymaster.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum of the Pakistan Army is most likely to be appointed the new chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the country's primary intelligence agency.

Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmad Anjum has been posted as new Director General of Inter Services Intelligence. He belongs to Punjab Regt, previously served as Comd V Corps Karachi, Comdt of C&SC Quetta & IGFC Balochistan. He is battle hardened soldier of WoT. #ISPR #PakArmy #pakistanarmy pic.twitter.com/XDKXs4EYhT - Abdul Rehman Tiwana (@GCAbdulRehman) October 5, 2021

The official notification for the appointment of the new Director-General (DG) of Pakistan's ISI, however, is yet to be issued.

Who is Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum?

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum is presently posted as Corps Commander of Pakistan's V Corps in Karachi.

He belongs to the Punjab Regiment of the Pakistan Army and has also served as the commandant of Command and Staff College Quetta.

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum is a battle-hardened soldier who commanded Frontier Corps Balochistan as Inspector General Of Frontier Corps. Many successful anti-terrorism operations were conducted under his command by FC Balochistan.

He earned the title of 'Mohsin e Balochistan' for his services to eradicate terrorism.

As per a report, Nadeem's subordinates call him the "man with glacier brain but sharp reflexes".

The report further stated that he is a good listener, observes things for hours and speaks concisely.

Change in guard

Anjum's elevation comes at a crucial time with Pakistan lobbying on behalf of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

Last month, ISI chief Lt General Faiz Hameed had met with Taliban's top leadership in Kabul ahead of the announcement of the 'interim cabinet'.

As per reports, the new appointment will also pave the way for Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to the post of Pakistan Army chief.

Lt Gen Hameed, presently, has been appointed the Corp Commander of the XI Corps of the Pakistan Army and might be stationed in Peshawar. This may give him an edge over the other three contenders.

Outgoing ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed is well-liked among the Pakistan Army's top brass and is known for his professionalism, sources told IndiaToday. His recent engagement with the Taliban in Afghanistan has further improved his chances to succeed General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Reports state that General Bajwa will keep the four, who are vying to become his successor, in the dark till the time comes to announce the next chief, which will not happen till next year.

As of now, General Bajwa will remain as the Pakistan Army chief until 28 November, 2022.

Bajwa, a close confidant of Khan, was to retire on November 29 last year at the end of his three-year original term but Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the 59-year-old army chief another extension of same length citing regional security situation through a notification on 19 August.

With inputs from agencies

