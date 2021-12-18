Pandemic design recognised for 1st time at Singapore Interior Design Awards

Society of Interior Designers Singapore president Keat Ong giving his welcome address at the Singapore Interior Design Awards ceremony at Shangri-La Hotel Singapore. (PHOTO: Society of Interior Designers Singapore)

SINGAPORE — With the COVID-19 pandemic actively shaping interior design concerns such creating flexible work spaces, this year's Singapore Interior Design Awards (SIDA) saw awards handed out for the best in pandemic design for the first time.

Eight such awards were given out, and a proposed collaboration between JIA Studios, Pod Structures and The CHA Project took the Gold award in the concept category for their self-contained, modular shelter unit for those displaced or affected by the pandemic.

In the youth category, a concept by Temasek Polytechnic student Rachel Teo to turn the Golden Mile Food Centre along Beach Road into an urban kampong earned her a Gold award.

"As designers who design our homes, public spaces and workspaces, you have a crucial role to play in the aesthetics and functionality of the spaces we work, live and play in, but now, to also work around changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah, who was the guest-of-honour at the award ceremony, held at Shangri-La Hotel Singapore on Friday (17 December).

"I am glad to see that SIDA has decided to honour those who have given thought to pandemic design, by introducing the Best in Pandemic Design solutions category."

Top winners at the award ceremony

Celebrity interior designer Peter Tay, renowned Chinese designer Kris Lin and Singapore design firm Index Design took home the top honours at the SIDA, which saw 84 awards being given out in 10 categories, drawing over 400 entries from 10 countries.

The Best Design Firm award went to Index Design, which stood for its innovative works such as The Glades at Bedok Rise, Yishun Community hospital and Social Kitchen at OUE Downtown.

Lin was the biggest winner after taking home four awards: Best in Public Space Design: Civic and Cultural (Gold and Bronze), Best in Public Space Design: Leisure and Entertainment (Bronze) and Best in Exhibition Design: Developer Sales Gallery (Honourary Mention) – and the Best of the Best award.

Tay, who designed the homes of celebrities such as Zhang Ziyi, Wang Leehom, Stephanie Sun and Zoe Tay, took home the Lifetime Achievement Award, given in honour of interior designers who have shown a long track record of producing high-quality works.

This year's SIDA also marks the 27th anniversary of the Society of Interior Designers Singapore. In November, the society launched the Singapore Interior Design Accreditation Scheme to increase the professionalism of the industry by raising qualifications.

