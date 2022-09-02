Park connector along Sungei Ulu Pandan cordoned off after landslide at construction

Landslide at BTO construction project along Sungei Ulu Pandan. (PHOTO: Facebook/Sim Ann)

SINGAPORE — A section of a park connector in Clementi along Sungei Ulu Pandan has been cordoned off after a landslide at a nearby housing construction project on Friday morning (2 September) caused soil to be displaced into the river.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) said in a Facebook post that the landslide occurred at a nearly-completed Build-to-Order (BTO) housing project along the river, and the resulting soil displacement caused damage to the Ulu Pandan park connector.

"A male passerby, who suffered some minor injuries and was attended to at site, is now resting at home," it added in the post.

"Agencies are in touch with him to render any further assistance that may be necessary. There is no other reported injury. The affected areas of the park connector have been cordoned off for public safety."

Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann, who is also Member of Parliament for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, wrote in a Facebook post urging residents to stay clear of the area for now.

BTO blocks remain structurally sound

HDB said it is working with the National Parks Board, Public Utilities Board as well as Building and Construction Authority to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident, and carry out the necessary recovery actions.

It has checked the nearby blocks of the BTO project - which are completed but yet to be occupied - and confirmed that they remain structurally sound.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.