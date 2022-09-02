Park connector along Sungei Ulu Pandan cordoned off after landslide at construction

Chia Han Keong
·Editor
·1-min read
Landslide at BTO construction project along Sungei Ulu Pandan. (PHOTO: Facebook/Sim Ann)
Landslide at BTO construction project along Sungei Ulu Pandan. (PHOTO: Facebook/Sim Ann)

SINGAPORE — A section of a park connector in Clementi along Sungei Ulu Pandan has been cordoned off after a landslide at a nearby housing construction project on Friday morning (2 September) caused soil to be displaced into the river.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) said in a Facebook post that the landslide occurred at a nearly-completed Build-to-Order (BTO) housing project along the river, and the resulting soil displacement caused damage to the Ulu Pandan park connector.

"A male passerby, who suffered some minor injuries and was attended to at site, is now resting at home," it added in the post.

"Agencies are in touch with him to render any further assistance that may be necessary. There is no other reported injury. The affected areas of the park connector have been cordoned off for public safety."

Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann, who is also Member of Parliament for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, wrote in a Facebook post urging residents to stay clear of the area for now.

BTO blocks remain structurally sound

HDB said it is working with the National Parks Board, Public Utilities Board as well as Building and Construction Authority to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident, and carry out the necessary recovery actions.

It has checked the nearby blocks of the BTO project - which are completed but yet to be occupied - and confirmed that they remain structurally sound.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.

Yahoo Singapore Telegram
Yahoo Singapore Telegram
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • INSTANT VIEW 2 - India's economy grows 13.5% y/y in April-June qtr

    Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast gross domestic product in Asia's third-largest economy would grow 15.2% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, compared with 4.1% in the previous quarter. "The strong June-quarter real GDP growth print of 13.5% (albeit slightly lower than our expectation of 15.0%) is essentially a reflection of a rather low statistical base effect and also a reflection of pent-up demand following the exit from the Omicron wave during the March quarter."

  • India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine

    The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, has developed the country's first cervical cancer shot that will hit the market soon, the company and the government said on Thursday. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally, with an estimated 604,000 new cases and 342,000 deaths in 2020, according to the World Health Organization. Two human papillomavirus (HPV) types, 16 and 18, are responsible for at least 70% of cervical cancers, and India's Department of Biotechnology said the Indian vaccine would work on HPV types 16 and 18, as well as 6 and 11.

  • 10 times normal rainfall drove vast Pakistan flooding: ESA

    Rainfall 10 times heavier than usual caused Pakistan's devastating floods, the European Space Agency said Thursday, as it released satellite images of a vast lake created by the overflowing Indus river.

  • UN chief urges China to 'take on board' Xinjiang recommendations

    United Nations head Antonio Guterres urged China Thursday to follow the recommendations of a UN report that found credible allegations of torture and forced labor in Xinjiang province.

  • India's SpiceJet shares fall nearly 15% on bigger quarterly loss

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of India's SpiceJet Ltd tumbled nearly 15% on Thursday to a one-month low, after the low-cost carrier posted a bigger quarterly loss due to higher fuel costs and unfavourable foreign currency rates, and said its finance chief had resigned. SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a net loss of 7.84 billion rupees ($98.50 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of 7.31 billion rupees a year earlier. Last month, Reuters reported lenders IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank and Indian Bank had put their loans to SpiceJet in the high-risk category.

  • Biggest losers of Dota 2's 7.32 update

    While some heroes are thriving in the new patch, others aren't as lucky. Here are those hit hardest in 7.32.

  • Goldman cuts India's growth forecast; Morgan Stanley sees downside risks

    Goldman Sachs has revised lower its growth projections for India after the April-June quarterly gross domestic product readings missed market estimates. The lower-than-expected growth during April-June created downside risk of 40 basis points to current fiscal year growth estimates, Morgan Stanley said in a note.

  • Frustrations mount in southern US city without running water

    The 150,000 residents of Jackson, the capital of the southern US state of Mississippi, endured a fourth straight day without clean running water Thursday, with authorities urging those who still had supplies to shower with their mouths closed.

  • Businessmen to delivery boys: Hong Kong cricketers shine on big stage

    Hong Kong batsman Kinchit Shah usually handles the family diamond business and he sparkled in a losing cause against India, studding an innings of 30 with two fours and a six in the T20 Asia Cup.

  • 'Beginning of the end': patients hail new treatment for drug-resistant TB

    Volodymyr is celebrating a major milestone on Wednesday -- it's his final day of taking a new treatment hailed as a turning point in the fight against drug-resistant tuberculosis.

  • Japan issues alert for ‘violent’ typhoon Hinnamnor

    Weather agency warns on Wednesday some houses will ‘collapse’ because of the typhoon

  • Cate Blanchett: I'm not making female or lesbian propaganda

    Cate Blanchett's powerful female, gender-fluid and gay roles have helped transform Hollywood, but she told Venice on Thursday that she never sets out to make a political statement.

  • Treatment improves cognition in Down Syndrome patients

    A new hormone treatment improved the cognitive function of six men with Down Syndrome by 10-30 percent, scientists said Thursday, adding the "promising" results may raise hopes of improving patients' quality of life.

  • Taiwan shoots down 'civilian' drone over tiny islet off China

    Taiwanese soldiers on a tiny islet just off China's mainland shot down an unidentified commercial drone on Thursday as a local tycoon vowed to train millions of "civilian warriors" to defend the island.

  • Potential threat to Taiwan’s undersea internet cables pose risk to global economy, experts warn

    ‘Costs of disruption would quickly escalate,’ experts warn

  • Loh Kean Yew suffers narrow loss in Japan Open, to take break until October

    Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew suffered a narrow defeat by India's HS Prannoy in the last-16 of the Japan Open on Thursday (1 September).

  • Putin will not attend Mikhail Gorbachev funeral: Kremlin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev due to scheduling issues, his spokesman said on Thursday.

  • Villagers brave snakes and hunger to protect land in flooded Pakistan

    The southern Pakistan village of Karim Bakhsh is almost entirely under muddy water after catastrophic monsoon rains -- hardly any stable buildings are left for shelter, the wheat silos are empty and venomous snakes are a constant threat.

  • Trump and US government lock horns in court over seized secrets

    An increasingly high-stakes standoff between Donald Trump and US federal investigators landed in court Thursday, after days of headline-grabbing revelations surrounding highly classified documents seized by the FBI from the former president's Florida home.

  • Women's group tackles taboo subject to aid Pakistan flood victims

    As aid organisations mobilise to provide relief for victims of Pakistan's catastrophic floods, one group of women is focused on a necessity that is frequently taboo in the conservative Islamic nation -- menstrual hygiene products.