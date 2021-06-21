Parti Liyani's bid for compensation from AGC dismissed by High Court

Parti Liyani and lawyer Anil Balchandani walking into the State Courts on 8 September 2020. (PHOTO: Wan Ting Koh/Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Former domestic helper Parti Liyani's bid for compensation against the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) was dismissed by the High Court on Monday (21 June), with Justice Chan Seng Onn ruling that Parti had failed to prove on a balance of probability that her prosecution had been frivolous or vexatious.

Delivering his brief grounds of decision, Justice Chan noted that the assertion that the prosecution was vexatious or frivolous was a "serious and grave one" and had a "high threshold".

"Especially where malice.... or improper motive is alleged against the prosecution, the gravity of these allegations must be a part of a whole range of circumstances that has to be weighed by the court," said Justice Chan, noting that the burden of proof was on the applicant to prove the allegations.

Parti had taken out the application against the AGC under Section 359(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code - in the first application of its kind in court - after she had been acquitted of her charges at the High Court by Justice Chan. The maximum sum of compensation under the section is $10,000.

She had originally been convicted at the district court on four charges of stealing from former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong's household.

'Not the right forum' to air grievances

Justice Chan noted that Parti's allegations that the prosecution had been frivolous or vexatious fell into three categories: an assertion against the conduct of Deputy Public Prosecutors Tan Yan Ying and Tan Wee Hao at trial; an assertion against the sufficiency of evidence supporting the commencement and the continuation of the trial; and an assertion of malice and dishonesty on the part of the prosecution.

Parti's assertion against the conduct of the DPP pertained to that of taking issue with, amongst others, the prosecution's alleged failure to objectively view items, late disclosure of evidence and its objection to the defence introducing evidence, noted the judge.

Story continues

Justice Chan said he was "not satisfied" that any of these, even if viewed in whole, showed that the prosecution was frivolous or vexatious.

He added, "This is not the right forum to air grievances... the criminal application process is not perfect. Officers of the court... are expected to act in good faith and do their best to assist the court."

"However, they are subject to the practical constraints of time and resources. Preparation of trial and some evidence may be inadvertently overlooked, mere dissatisfaction with aspects of how the proceedings were conducted... will not render them vexatious".

The court accepted that the evidence of the Liew family and the inculpatory parts of the statements given by Parti were sufficient to justify the commencement of proceedings, while none of the evidence introduced had undermined the prosecution to the extent it had to be discontinued, or undermined the basis of Parti's prosecution.

There was also no evidence to suggest the prosecution had deliberately withheld video or photo evidence or impeded the defence's preparation for the trial.

The mere fact that the DPP had objected to the defence's attempt to introduce evidence relating to her illegal deployment outside of the Liew's household did not show malice, said the judge.

