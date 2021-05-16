Phase 2 (Heightened Alert): LTA sets passenger limits for taxis, PHCs

LTA cited the example of a parent being allowed to travel with his or her two children in the same taxi or PHC during the Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) period. (PHOTO: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — Taxis and private hire cars (PHCs) will be able to ferry more than two passengers during Singapore's period of heightened COVID-19 alert only if they are all from the same household.

The new ruling was among a number of updated measures that will take effect from Sunday (16 May) to 13 June, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a news release. LTA cited the example of a parent being allowed to travel with his or her two children in the same taxi or PHC.

Also announced on Sunday was the barring of all forms of commercial car-pooling services – such as GrabHitch and RydePool – for the same period. Licensed car-pooling operators have suspended these services from their platforms, said LTA.

Non-commercial car-pooling trips among friends or colleagues will have to keep to the existing permissible group size of two people, the authority added.

"Members of the public who come across individuals providing illegal car-pooling services should notify LTA through the OneMotoring portal using the e-service, 'Report Vehicle-Related Offences'," said LTA.

The authority also reminded commuters using trains, buses, taxis or PHCs to keep their masks on at all times and to try to spread themselves out or travel during off-peak periods where possible.

For more information on Singapore's Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) restrictions, click here.

