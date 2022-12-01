Argentina beat Poland in their final group encounter as both teams joined Australia in the knockout stages in a day of exciting football where Mexico and Tunisia kissed their World Cup goodbye.

Yahoo News Singapore highlights some of the action from these matches in photos.

Australia 1 - 0 Denmark

Mathew Leckie's 60th-minute goal helped Australia beat Denmark 1-0 to book the Socceroos place in the knockouts.

This is only the second time Australia had reached the knockout rounds of a World Cup, their first was back in 2006.

As runner up of Group D, Australia plays Group C winner Argentina in the last 16.

Australia's Mathew Leckie scores his side's first goal during the World Cup group D football match between Australia and Denmark, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel fails to block a shot by Australia's Mathew Leckie, unseen, during the World Cup group D football match between Australia and Denmark, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Australia fans cheer prior the World Cup group D football match between Australia and Denmark, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A Danish fan puts 'one love' banner on his arm before the World Cup group D football match between Australia and Denmark, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Tunisia 1 - 0 France

Tunisia upset France 1-0 in their final Group D match but it wasn't enough for them to advance into the last 16.

The lone goal of the game from Wahbi Khazri in the 58th minute meant Tunisia's World Cup was over as Australia defeated Denmark in the other group game.

France, with nine changes in the lineup having qualified into the knockout stages earlier, had a stoppage time goal disallowed earlier.

France and Australia were level on points in Group D but the French topped the group with a superior goal difference. Les Blues will face Group C runner up Poland in the knockouts.

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri dribbles to score his side's opening goal against France during a World Cup group D football match at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Players of Tunisia celebrate after Wahbi Khazri scored their side's opening goal against France during a World Cup group D football match at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

France's Antoine Griezmann runs after scoring a disallowed goal during the World Cup group D football match between Tunisia and France at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

A pitch invader jumps during a World Cup group D footbal match between Tunisia and France at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Saudi Arabia 1 - 2 Mexico

Mexico fought furiously for it first win in the current tournament against Saudi Arabia, and a chance for a place in the knockouts.

But the 2-1 victory wasn't enough as Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in a simultaneous match that saw the two sides gain their places in the last 16.

Mexico failed to advance into the knockout rounds for the first time since 1978, crashing out on goal difference. They had reached the round of 16 in their last seven World Cups.

Mexico's Henry Martin scores the opening goal during the World Cup group C football match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 30: Luis Chavez of Mexico scores their team's second goal from a free kick during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Mexico's midfielder #21 Uriel Antuna celebrates after scoring his team's third goal which was ruled out for off-side during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 30, 2022. (Photo: Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari, left, kneels on the ground after scoring a goal during the World Cup group C football match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Mexico's Carlos Rodriguez, right, reacts. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Poland 0 - 2 Argentina

Lionel Messi dominated Robert Lewandowski to help Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in their final group match.

Two second half goals secured the win for the Argentines who advanced to the knockout stages.

Despite the loss, Poland booked its place in the last 16 on goal difference ahead of Mexico.

As Group C winner, Argentina will next play Group D runner up Australia in the round of 16.

Poland will next play Group D winner defending champion France in the knockouts.

Messi won a penalty but had his shot saved.

Argentina's midfielder #20 Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 30, 2022. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Argentina's Julian Alvarez, left, scores a goal during the World Cup group C football match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Poland's goalkeeper #01 Wojciech Szczesny (L) saves the penalty shot by Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (top R) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 30, 2022. ((Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 30: Robert Lewandowski of Poland injured during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 on November 30, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fareed Kotb/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

