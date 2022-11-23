World Cup holders France hammered Australia 4-1 to start their title defence and Saudi Arabia inflicted a shocking upset over Argentina 2-1 in perhaps the tournament's biggest surprise so far.

Yahoo News Singapore gathers some of images from these matches.

France 4 - 1 Australia

Oliver Giroud, Kylian Mbappe and Adrien Rabiot put their names on the scoresheet for France as the defending champions beat Australia 4-1 Tuesday.

Giroud joined Thierry Henry as France's all-time leading goalscorer with a brace.

Craig Goodwin put the Socceroos in the lead with a 9th minute goal.

The win leaves Les Blues on top of Group D after Denmark and Tunisia drew 0-0.

Australia's Craig Goodwin celebrates after scoring a goal during the World Cup group D football match between France and Australia, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

France's Adrien Rabiot, left, scores his side's opening goal during the World Cup group D football match between France and Australia, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

France's Olivier Giroud, left, celebrates with his teammate Ousmane Dembele after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group D football match between France and Australia, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

France's Kylian Mbappe, second right, scores his side's third goal during the World Cup group D football match between France and Australia, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

France's Olivier Giroud, right, scores his side's fourth goal during the World Cup group D football match between France and Australia, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Mexico 0 - 0 Poland

Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa stood tall between the posts to deny Polish striker Robert Lewandowski's penalty, earning Mexico a share of the spoils with Poland in Group C.

El Tri's 37-year-old Ochoa is playing his fifth World Cup.

Mexico's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saves a penalty kick by Poland's Robert Lewandowski during the World Cup group C football match between Mexico and Poland, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Poland's Piotr Zielinski controls the ball during the World Cup group C football match between Mexico and Poland, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

From left, Mexico's Edson Alvarez, Luis Chavez and Hector Moreno ague with referee Christopher Beath during the World Cup group C football match between Mexico and Poland, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Fans of Mexico cheer during a World Cup group C football match against Poland at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Fans of the team from Poland cheer during the World Cup group C football match between Mexico and Poland, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Denmark 0 - 0 Tunisia

Arab teams are in a roll in the World Cup after Tunisia held Denmark to a goalless draw in their Group D opener on Tuesday.

Tunisia kicked off with a strong performance against European Championship semifinalist Denmark holding the pre-tournament dark horse to a 0-0 deadlock, three hours after Saudi Arabia upset the mighty Argentina.

Christian Eriksen marked his return to a major tournament football less than a year and a half after his cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020.

Denmark's plain red kit doubles as a protest.

Tunisia's Yassine Meriah, right, saves a ball by Denmark's Andreas Cornelius during the World Cup group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, top, clears the ball during the World Cup group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Denmark's Christian Eriksen walks over to take a corner kick during the World Cup group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Tunisian fans cheer before the start of the World Cup group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Fans of Denmark pose ahead of the World Cup group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Denmark players pose for photographers prior the World Cup group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Argentina 1 - 2 Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. The Saudis also broke the Argentines' 36-match unbeaten streak.

Messi put his team in the lead with a penalty in the 10th minute but the Saudis roared back to life with two goals in the second half.

There was a scary moment during stoppage time after Saudi's Yasser Al-Shahrani took a flying knee to the head from his teammate goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais. Al-Shahrani was flattened and appeared unconscious before he was stretchered off.

Saudi Arabia leads Group C after a draw between Mexico and Poland.

A football fan reportedly lost more than US$160,000 after betting on Argentina to beat Saudi Arabia.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot his side's opening goal during the World Cup group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al-Shehri scores his side's opening goal during the World Cup group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Saudi Arabia's goalkeeper #21 Mohammed Al-Owais (R) hits Saudi Arabia's defender #13 Yasser Al-Shahrani (C) in the head during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts disappointed during the World Cup group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Saudi Arabia fans celebrating after their team scored during the World Cup group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Argentina's fans watch the World Cup group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

