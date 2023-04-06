Makani Tran was disqualified after allegedly laughing when asked what his pronouns were, and subsequently offended a judge who goes by they/them. (Photo: Pokémon Trading Card Game)

Play! Pokémon has come under fire after a PokémonTCG tournament’s decision to disqualify teenage player Makani Tran from the competition, after he laughed when he was asked for his pronouns during the competition.

In a statement released on Wednesday (5 April), the official Twitter account of Play Pokémon emphasised that the program is “founded on the principles of mutual respect” and “creating a welcoming space” for everyone.

They said that they were investigating the matter, but the statement seems to focus on finding the best ways to “keep the community informed about significant changes and incidents” in activities related to Pokémon TCG, VG, and Media.

The company is also said to be “evaluating [their] processes] as well and acknowledged the need for transparency.

An important message from the Play! Pokémon program: pic.twitter.com/0cbAxpvR8M — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) April 4, 2023

This post was met with backlash from the community, with Twitter users like BlazeDranzer and @Ryndo_XIV saying, “the judge did not treat kid with respect or create[d] a welcoming space,” and others saying that the move and response by the Pokémon Company were “gross”.

“This situation should be looked upon as an EMBARRASSMENT and never allowed to be repeated,” Twitter user @FrjalsiFenrir also replied.

In a separate tweet, the teen’s opponent, Pokémon TCG player and champion Alex Schemanske, also aired his thoughts on Twitter about the matter.

This is probably a dangerous tweet for me.



Should Makani have been DQ’d? I don’t think so.



But remember y’all, this isn’t an excuse to attack inclusivity/people’s identity. Also remember that judges are, by the rules, completely unable to share their side of things. https://t.co/Xy8OJiYJM1 — Alex Schemanske (@aschemanske) March 27, 2023

“Should Makani have been DQ’d? I don’t think so,” said Schemanske.

Story continues

He also went on to remind everyone that this incident is not an excuse to attack inclusivity and people’s identity and that the judge was unable to share their side of things.

He also responded to one of the tweets, by @LeBronichu, saying that he “can see how someone would have been offended from his tone and speech patterns during the whole sequence of events” but that he knew Tran enough to at least believe that the player didn't have “any malicious intent”.

Why was Makani Tran disqualified?

In a regional competition that took place on 27 March in Charlotte, North Carolina, Pokémon TCG player Tran, who was scheduled to face Schemanske, walked over to the stream area where a judge asked him what his preferred pronouns were.

The teen, who had spent US$800 on flights and a couple hundred thousand more on other expenses, and who had also taken time off from school to join the competition, seemed to fumble over his words and giggled as he responded.

This apparently offended one of the judges and caused the teen to be disqualified from the tournament during his match against Schemanske.

When the tournament's chief judge informed Tran he had been disqualified for allegedly breaching the tournament's inclusiveness policy by making someone feel unsafe and uncomfortable, he broke down in tears.

According to the teen’s Twitlonger on the incident, he claimed that he was very nervous because, in round 6, he was at 5-0 against Schemanske, a very well-known player in the TCG scene.

On his way to the streaming area, a judge stopped him and asked him his preferred pronouns, to which he said, “Um he or him or uh” and allegedly paused, trying to think of the third pronoun (his).

He said he felt embarrassed at the time for failing to remember the third word and ended up laughing nervously before recalling the final pronoun.

According to Tran, the judge looked at him and said, “Okay, just wanted to check to be safe. I go by they/them, so don’t be a jerk about it.”

“To clarify, I have ZERO issue with people's pronouns and how they choose to identify and express themselves,” Tran said.

As the match progressed, Tran and Schemanske were pulled off stage by the head judge, who told both of them that Tran had been disqualified.

Tran explained his side of the story to the judges, who “appeared to be listening”.

“The judge said that while he believed that I had no bad intentions, it didn’t matter because, at the end of the day, someone was offended and upset,” Tran added.

A GoFundMe page was also launched by Tran's friends to assist him in recouping the costs of the trip he made before being disqualified. The GoFundMe started with a target of US$1,500, but as of this writing has raised US$7,302.

Tran thanked those who donated and showed support after the GoFundMe goal was reached in a tweet and reminded everyone in a follow-up tweet to “not use what happened at Charlotte as an excuse to bully and harass the trans community”.

Allegations against Makani Tran spread in some Discord communities, where Discord users claimed that he was “BMing (bad mannering) his opponent the entire match” and then told judges “I don’t care; I can do what I want.”

This was denied by Tran, who posted the screenshot of the conversation on Discord:

Based on the screenshot, the Discord users appeared to be Pokémon TCG tournament organisers in other regions.

The Charlotte tournament organiser, Overload Events, has not issued a response on the matter.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

For more gaming news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooGamingSEA. Also follow us on Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube, and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page!