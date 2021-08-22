PM Lee congratulates Ismail Sabri on appointment as Malaysia's 9th prime minister

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (left) made a congratulatory phone call to Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Ismail Sabri (right) on Sunday (22 August) morning. (PHOTOS: MCI / Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated his Malaysian counterpart Ismail Sabri on being sworn in as Malaysia's ninth Prime Minister.

Along with a phone call made by Lee to Ismail on Sunday (22 August) morning, Lee also wrote a letter in which he emphasised Malaysia and Singapore's "deep, warm, and multi-faceted relations".

"Over the years, Singapore has cooperated closely with successive Malaysian governments to confront our shared challenges, including this pandemic.

"You have contributed significantly to strengthening bilateral cooperation, including co-chairing the Singapore-Malaysia Special Working Committee on COVID-19 to oversee the continued movement of people and goods across our borders.

"I have every confidence that our relationship will continue to flourish," said Lee in the letter.

He added that he looked forward to meeting Ismail and invited the latter to make an official visit to Singapore.

Lee also praised Ismail's experience as a public servant.

"With your wealth of experience in public service and government, including having helmed multiple Ministries prior to your appointments as Deputy Prime Minister and Senior Minister, I am confident that Malaysia will continue to prosper under your leadership as Prime Minister," he said.

