PM Lee Hsien Loong says to catch up on reading, 'jalan jalan' while on 16-day leave

SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday (16 December) that he will be catching up on his reading and going on the occasional "jalan jalan" during his 16-day leave.

Lee revealed his plans in a Facebook post on the first day of his local leave, which will stretch to the end of this year.

He added, "Meanwhile, please stay safe and healthy, everyone!"

During this period, no acting prime minister will be appointed as he will remain contactable, said his office in a statement on Wednesday.

The last two times Lee went on leave were in June and in December last year.

