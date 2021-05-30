PM Lee to speak on Singapore's COVID-19 plans at 4pm on Monday

PM Lee's speech will be broadcast live at 4pm on his Facebook page as well as on Mediacorp channels.). (Yahoo News Singapore file photo)

SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver a live speech on Monday (31 May) regarding Singapore's approach to reopening while also controlling the spread of COVID-19 within its borders.

"The solution: testing, contact tracing, and vaccinating, all faster, and more," said Lee in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"Also: What will the new normal be like?" he asked in the post.

Lee's speech will be broadcast live at 4pm on his Facebook page as well as on Mediacorp channels.

In his post, he also noted that Singapore's community cases had stabilised over the past two weeks, which showed that the country's tightened measures were working. He also thanked Singaporeans for staying home and complying with the guidelines.

Singapore entered its Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) period on 16 May following a spike in COVID-19 community cases and amid concerns about variants of the coronavirus spreading within the country. Due to end on 13 June, the period has various measures implemented including a reduction in the allowed number of people at social gatherings and a ban on dining in at restaurants, hawker centres and other eateries.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced the detection of 19 new community cases in the community. Of these, 13 are linked to previous cases while the remaining six are unlinked.

