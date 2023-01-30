Noibats and Noiverns are rare in Pokémon GO, but are they worth catching? (Photo: Nintendo)

Pokémon GO’s next Community Day is just a few days away, and this time, Niantic is shining the spotlight on Noibat, a relatively rare dragon and flying-type Pokémon.

The Sound Wave Pokémon will show up in the wild more frequently on Sunday (February 5) between 2pm and 5pm local time.

But is it worth your time?

What to know about Noibat

If you still don’t have Noibat or Noivern in your Pokédex, this event is definitely for you.

This Pokémon has been rare even in past events, and many have resorted to walking their Noibat for enough candy to evolve into Noivern.

For reference, Noibat needs 400 candies to evolve, and it takes 5km of walking to get a piece of candy, while Magikarp and Swablu only need 1km.

There’s also a higher chance for you to get its shiny variant, so this is good news, too, especially for those who didn’t spend much (or at all) during last year’s Egg Hatching Halloween Event.

On top of all these, if you evolve a Noibat into a Noivern on Community Day or up to 5 hours after, your Noivern will have Boomburst as its Charged Attack. This will have 140 power in raids and gyms and 150 power in Trainer battles.

The following in-game bonuses will also be available during the event:

3× Stardust for catching Pokémon

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day

Trades made during the event and up to five hours afterwards will require 50% less Stardust

Is Noibat's evolution Noivern any good?

Noivern's featured Charged Attack, Boomburst may help the Pokémon a bit, but it needs Dragon Claw and an effective fast attack to be truly competitive in raids and PvP games. (Photo: Nintendo)

In terms of power, Noivern pales in comparison against the rest of the flying, dragon-type Pokémon like Dragonite, Salamence and Rayquaza.

The featured Charged Attack, Boomburst, while said to be one of the strongest moves in the Pokémon world, is just similar to the Charged Attack Hyperbeam and even, and that doesn’t make your Noivern better in PvP.

Story continues

He would need to have Dragon Claw and a fast attack better than Dragon Tail.

Do I need to spend on the Abundant Noise Community Day Special Research Ticket?

Similar to the previous Community Day Special Research Tickets, Abundant Noise does provide you with a few tailored encounters with Noibat and Noivern.

However, given that this isn't a required Special Research Ticket, we don’t think it’s necessary to spend on it.

Participating in Community Day by catching Noibat and Noivern will already give you the amount of candy you need to evolve Noibat into Noivern.

That being said, catching more Noibats on community day wouldn’t hurt, especially if you’re a collector trying to get the perfect stats for each Pokémon in the game.

The in-game rewards are also tempting, and playing the game with friends is always fun.

However, don’t go out of your way and spend, because Noivern isn’t the best Pokémon available in the game.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

