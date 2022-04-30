Police to contact relevant people for probe on conduct of Pritam Singh, Faisal Manap

Former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan and WP chief Pritam Singh speaking in Parliament. (SCREENSHOTS: Ministry of Communications and Information/YouTube)

SINGAPORE — Police will be getting in touch with people relevant to the case concerning the conduct of Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh and vice-chairman Faisal Manap.

The Straits Times reported the police as saying in a statement released on Friday (29 April) that the move is part of investigations into whether any offences have been committed, after Parliament voted in February to refer Singh and Faisal for further investigations by the public prosecutor over a lying scandal involving Raeesah Khan, former WP Member of Parliament for Sengkang GRC.

Police added that they have gone through evidence provided by Parliament on the conduct of Singh and Faisal.

The evidence were gleaned after a parliamentary committee was set up in late 2021 to look into lies told by Raeesah in Parliament on 3 August and 4 October last year, and found misconduct by Singh, Faisal and WP chairman Sylvia Lim in the course of its investigations.

The Committee of Privileges, which is chaired by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, said in February that Singh and Faisal should be referred to the public prosecutor for investigations to consider if criminal proceedings ought to be instituted.

It concluded that Singh was the “operating brain” and the key reason why Raeesah’s lie was not clarified immediately after she admitted to the three party leaders on 8 August last year, and why she repeated the lie on 4 October.

The committee determined that Singh had lied while giving evidence under oath, and this could amount to perjury. Faisal’s refusal to answer questions could amount to contempt of Parliament.

Parliament had voted on 15 February to refer Singh and Faisal to the public prosecutor, and the motion was passed with Singh and the WP MPs voting against it.

Speaking before the vote, Singh said he had no objection to being referred to the public prosecutor and would do his utmost to clear his name.

