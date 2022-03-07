Police investigating death of 31-year-old man after leg found at Margaret Drive

Google Street view of the vicinity of Block 37 Margaret Drive. (PHOTO: Google Maps)

SINGAPORE — The police are investigating the unnatural death of a man after a severed leg was reportedly found along Margaret Drive.

In response to media queries, the police said they were alerted to the case at Block 37 Margaret Drive on Friday (4 March) at 12.35pm.

"A 31-year-old man was found motionless and pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic," said a police spokesman.

A 15-second video clip showing a severed leg purportedly in the vicinity of Margaret Drive was shared to a Facebook group but has since been taken down.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

