Police find 'KTV-concept' outlets after checks, investigating 285 persons

Police raided a "KTV-concept" outlet in private property along Andrew Road. (PHOTO: Singapore Police Force)

SINGAPORE — Police are investigating 285 persons after checks on public entertainment and nightlife unveiled "KTV-concept" outlets operating without licence and in breach of safe management measures (SMMs).

In a media release on Tuesday (5 April), police said that between 24 January and 26 March, 152 public entertainment and nightlife outlets were checked.

Among them, the operators of 27 outlets - both licensed and unlicensed - were allegedly found to have committed various breaches under the Public Entertainments Act, the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act, the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations and the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Reopening – Control Order).

Police said that the 285 persons being investigated comprise operators, staff and customers.

Three incidents of "KTV-concept" outlets found during checks

On 6 March, officers from Bedok Police Division found an unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet operating within a private landed residential property along Waringin Walk.

They purportedly found seven men and four women, aged between 24 and 36, gathered in private rooms using karaoke systems, a poker table and dice games. Liquor was allegedly supplied illegally as well.

Two of the men, aged 24 and 28, were believed to be the operators of the outlet and are being investigated for allegedly providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without valid licences, and failing to ensure the closure of a non-permitted enterprise. The other five men and four women will be investigated for allegedly being a part of a social gathering which exceeds the prevailing limit of five persons in place then.

On 8 March, officers from Tanglin Police Division conducted an operation at a private landed residential property along Andrew Road. They detected 23 men and 14 women, aged between 20 to 39, purportedly patronising an unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet. The outlet was furnished with a karaoke system, a darts machine and a pool table, and liquor was allegedly supplied illegally to patrons.

A 52-year-old man, who is the property’s tenant, is being investigated for allegedly providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without valid licences, and for failing to ensure the closure of a non-permitted enterprise. The 23 men and 14 women will be investigated for allegedly being a part of a social gathering which exceeds the prevailing limit of five persons in place then.

From 1 to 26 March 2022, officers from Tanglin Police Division, with support from officers from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), jointly conducted a series of enforcement operations.

During enforcement operations against unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlets along Sophia Road and Irving Place, two men, aged 19 and 20, were detected and identified as the purported operators of three such outlets across these two locations.

The outlets were operated out of office-cum-industrial units, providing karaoke systems and supplying liquor in private rooms. A total of 30 men and 10 women, aged between 17 and 36, were allegedly found patronising these outlets.

The two men were arrested for the purported supply of liquor and for providing public entertainment without licences. The patrons will also be investigated.

The offences of supplying liquor without a valid licence and providing public entertainment without a valid licence, each carry a fine of up to $20,000. For non-compliance with safe distancing measures, individuals found guilty may be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to $10,000.

Police conducting operations at Parklane Shopping Mall. (PHOTO: Singapore Police Force)

Seven arrested during operations after SMM relaxation

Police also said in a separate media release on Tuesday that they have arrested seven men, aged between 21 and 52, for various offences during a series of joint operations conducted between 29 March and 2 April 2022, following the relaxation of SMMs.

During the operations, 84 public entertainment and nightlife establishments, food and beverage outlets and 234 persons were checked.

Five men, aged between 21 and 40, were arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies. A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection to a rioting case in August 2021, while a 52-year-old man was arrested for possession and consumption of controlled drugs.

Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society is liable to an imprisonment term of up to three years and/or a fine of up to $5,000. The offence of rioting is punishable with an imprisonment term of up to seven years and shall also be liable to caning. Anyone convicted of the offence of possession of controlled drugs can be jailed up to 10 years and/or fined up to $20,000, while the offence of consumption of controlled drugs is punishable with a jail term of up to three years and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

