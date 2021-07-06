Police reports on racial, religious friction nearly doubled in 2020: Shanmugam

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·4-min read
People wearing protective mask cross a street in Singapore.
People wearing protective mask cross a street in Singapore. (PHOTO: Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Police reports in Singapore involving racial or religious friction nearly doubled last year, up to 60 cases from 31 in 2019, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said in a written parliamentary reply on Monday (5 July).

The police reports come under Sections 298 and 298A of the Penal Code, which cover acts that deliberately wound the racial and religious feelings of any person; promote enmity between different racial and religious groups; or are prejudicial to the maintenance of racial and religious harmony.

There were 23 such cases reported in 2016, 11 in 2017 and 18 in 2018.

Shanmugam was replying to a parliamentary question by Seah Kian Peng, Member of Parliament for Marine Parade GRC, who had asked about the number of racially-charged incidents reported to the police over the past five years.

Level of racial and religious harmony is high: Shanmugam

Sean also asked about Singapore's readiness to navigate polarisation, which Shanmugam said is a growing concern all over the world.

The minister cited a 2018 survey conducted by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) and OnePeople.sg (OPSG), in which about 97 per cent of respondents said the level of racial and religious harmony in Singapore was either moderate, high, or very high. 

He also cited the 2019 Gallup World Poll, in which 95 per cent of respondents in Singapore reported that Singapore was “a good place to live” for racial and ethnic minorities. 

"The global average was about 70 per cent. We were ranked first worldwide among 124 countries polled for this question," he said in his written reply.

"That said... we must accept that there remain fault lines along race and religion. And racism is also present. In the same 2019 IPS-OPSG survey, about a third of minorities perceived discrimination at work at least sometimes."

Prosecuting every allegation could escalate tensions instead

Shanmugam added that the Singapore government will have to continue to be an objective and neutral arbiter, and take action against anyone who commits acts that sow enmity and threaten our racial harmony. 

"This gives confidence to all communities that they can trust the Government to safeguard their interests and to hold the ring on our race relations," he said.

Not all allegations and accusations cross the lines for prosecution or legal action, said Shanmugam.

"If we prosecute every allegation, no matter how trivial, this could stoke people into making police reports for any perceived racial slight, real or misunderstood, or deliberately exaggerated," he said. 

"Over time, this could instead escalate tensions between races and undermine our hard-earned social harmony.

"The law cannot be the solution in every situation. It is important that we come together as a society to guard against social fractures and commit to growing our common space. While we should speak out against clear acts of racism, we should be judicious in how we raise issues, in ways that bridge differences and not deepen fault lines."

Speeches on race that doesn't cross into hate are not prohibited

Shanmugam also responded to a parliamentary question by Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan, who asked how the government is ensuring that the law against racist speech do not curtail “expressions of protest at injustice, social discontent or opposition”.

“The law does not prohibit speech on race which does not cross into hate speech, or racially derogatory speech. Neither does it prohibit commentary and sharing of opinions or experiences on race,” the minister said in a written reply.

“Members will know that on racial issues, a significant amount of discussion, commentary, sharing of experiences, and more, takes place, regularly.”

He added that the government has nevertheless taken a strict approach under the Penal Code to offensive speech across all races, to give greater protection to minorities and make it safe for them to speak about their views and experiences.

Otherwise, in a situation where racially-offensive speech by all is tolerated or allowed, and both majority and minority communities engage in such speech, it can be expected that more of such speech will be directed towards minority communities. 

"It will be the minority communities who will then bear the brunt of such offensive speech. That will ironically reduce the safe space for discussion of such issues, and increase minority community concerns for safety and security," Shanmugam said in his written reply.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

Groups of five dine-in expected from 12 July: Lawrence Wong

HDB's Ethnic Integration Policy still necessary: Desmond Lee

Review of Singapore's COVID response will be more 'broad-ranging' than COI: Teo Chee Hean

Boy, 16, had cardiac arrest after exercise following 1st Pfizer vaccine dose

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Cambodian PM orders return of defanged lion to Chinese owner

    A defanged and declawed lion trafficked to an upscale neighbourhood of the Cambodian capital was on Monday returned to its owner following the unlikely intervention of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

  • Boy, 16, had cardiac arrest after exercise following 1st Pfizer vaccine dose

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (5 July) that it is investigating an incident involving a 16-year-old boy who suffered a cardiac arrest after lifting weights six days into receiving his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

  • China extends probe into US-listed tech firms after Didi blow

    Beijing widened a crackdown on its embattled technology sector Monday by announcing probes into two more US-listed Chinese companies, a day after banning ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing from app stores following its huge New York initial public offering.

  • Hong Kong pet owner arrested after dog falls to its death from balcony of 19th-floor flat

    Police have arrested a Hong Kong businessman on suspicion of animal cruelty after his pet dog fell to its death from a flat on Sunday night. A security guard called police at about 10.47pm when he found the dead schnauzer outside a building on Broadway in Mei Foo Sun Chuen, a private housing estate in Lai Chi Kok. Officers conducted door-to-door inquiries at the residential block and located the dog owner, 59, in a 19th-floor flat.Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from ar

  • Coronavirus: travel restrictions imposed on Chinese border city after local infections reported

    Travel restrictions were imposed on residents in the Chinese border city of Ruili on Monday morning and a new round of mass testing was started after the city reported three new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections. The city in southwestern Yunnan province has also closed the main bridge linking it with Myanmar. Ruili mayor Shang Labian said the city “took immediate action after receiving case reports” on Monday.Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world?

  • COMMENT: What does 8% growth mean when thousands are still dying?

    Asia is poised for an economic rebound. Yet the coronavirus is still raging in countries such as Indonesia, and vast populations are getting left behind.

  • Chinese city on Myanmar border locked down again over virus fears

    A Chinese city near the border with Myanmar has imposed a lockdown and started mass testing after three coronavirus cases were reported on Monday, with officials rushing to curb another outbreak.

  • 45 killed in Philippine military plane crash

    At least 45 people were killed and dozens injured Sunday when a Philippine military aircraft carrying troops crashed and burst into flames after missing the runway in the country's south, officials said.

  • Hong Kong beverage maker Vitasoy slumps by most in 15 months as leaked memo fans controversy and costs investors US$475 million

    Vitasoy International, the Hong Kong-based beverage maker, slumped by the most in 15 months following a public backlash triggered by an internal memo seen as sympathetic to an employee described by police as a “lone-wolf domestic terrorist.” The stock plunged 12 per cent to HK$25.95 in Monday trading and completed its worst single-day loss since March 30 last year. The stock is among those eligible for trading by onshore investors through the Stock Connect scheme, which suggests nationalism may

  • 4 ETFs On SGX For Exposure To Different Markets: Nikko AM STI ETF (G3B); Nikko AM REITs ETF (CFA/COI); Lion-OCBC Hang Seng Tech Index ETF (HST/HSS); SPDR Gold Shares (O87)

    ETFs are a convenient way to gain immediate investment exposure to various sectors and asset classes that we want to invest in, both within and outside of Singapore. The post 4 ETFs On SGX For Exposure To Different Markets: Nikko AM STI ETF (G3B); Nikko AM REITs ETF (CFA/COI); Lion-OCBC Hang Seng Tech Index ETF (HST/HSS); SPDR Gold Shares (O87) appeared first on DollarsAndSense.sg.

  • Barcelona's Dembele offers 'sincere apologies' over racism storm

    France midfielder Ousmane Dembele on Monday apologised after a video emerged on social media of him appearing to denigrate Asian hotel employees on a tour of Japan by his club Barcelona.

  • DHL Express delivers US donation of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to Malaysia

    Additional one million doses contributed by the United States government via the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) programmeKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 5 July 2021 - DHL Express, the world's leading logistics provider, has successfully delivered the United States government's donation of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine today. The arrival of around 1,000,000 doses comes as part of a recent commitment by the U.S. to assist with recovery efforts worldwide. This shipment is made poss

  • Trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi continues as Covid-19 cases spike

    Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi seemed in good health as she appeared in court Monday, her lawyer said, as her trial continued with the capital grappling with a Covid-19 spike.

  • Hong Kong police arrest 19-year-old student over Government House arson attack

    Police arrested a 19-year-old student on Monday over an arson attack last week near Government House, the official residence of Hong Kong’s chief executive. The woman, the second suspect to be detained in three days, was picked up in Sha Tin by officers from the organised crime and triad bureau at about 6am. “The woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiring in the arson attack. She was being held for questioning,” police said in a statement.Do you have questions about the biggest topics and tre

  • New Condo Launch 2021 in Singapore: 5 Condo and EC Projects We'd Love to Live in

    From this new condo launch in 2021 list, we asked our colleagues on the PropertyGuru team which condo and Executive Condominium (EC) projects they'd love to live in if money was no object.

  • 'Talibanned': From kite-running to breakdancing, Afghan pastimes again under threat

    The Taliban outlawed dozens of seemingly innocuous activities and pastimes in Afghanistan during their 1996-2001 rule -- including kite flying, TV soap operas, pigeon racing, fancy haircuts, and even playing music.

  • Lengthy wait times as more than 3 million Hongkongers jump online to sign up for HK$5,000 vouchers

    Some 3.1 million Hongkongers, or more than one-third of qualified residents, had signed up for the government’s HK$5,000 (US$644) consumption voucher scheme by 11pm on Monday, with the rush leading to waiting times of more than an hour. One reason for the long wait, officials said, was a sudden uptick in new users registering for accounts on the government’s “iAM Smart” app, the online platform used to apply for the scheme. To try and resolve the problem, the Office of the Government Chief Infor

  • European stocks and oil prices rise as OPEC argues

    European stock markets found some reasons to cheer Monday after a mainly downbeat Asian session, with London gaining on takeover news and rising oil prices as OPEC pushed back a contentious summit.

  • Hong Kong police warn residents against mourning man who stabbed officer

    Hong Kong authorities on Sunday warned residents against mourning a man who killed himself after stabbing a policeman, saying that encouraging such memorials was the same as "supporting terrorism".

  • Global tax reform to make it harder for Singapore to draw investments: Lawrence Wong

    The plans by countries around the world to set a global minimum corporate tax rate will make it harder for Singapore to attract investments, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Monday (5 July).