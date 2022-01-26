Police seeking woman on motorised mobility aid to help in theft probe in Yishun

(SCREENCAP: Yishun South NPC/Facebook)

SINGAPORE — The police are looking for a woman on a motorised mobility aid to assist with investigations into a shop theft in Yishun last year.

The appeal, posted on Yishun South neighbourhood police centre's Facebook page on Tuesday (25 January), was accompanied with a photo of a masked elderly woman sitting on a motorised mobility aid.

In the post, the police said the incident happened at Block 845 Yishun Street 81 on 25 October last year.

"Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information via i-Witness at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information received will be kept strictly confidential," they added.

The number of cases of robbery, housebreaking, and snatch theft in Singapore fell by 40.5 per cent to 75 cases in the first half of last year, from 126 cases in the same period last year, according to a mid-year crime statistical report issued by the police.

The first half of 2021 saw the lowest number of cases reported for robbery, housebreaking, and snatch theft compared with the same period in the past 10 years.

