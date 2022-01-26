Police seeking woman on motorised mobility aid to help in theft probe in Yishun

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
(SCREENCAP: Yishun South NPC/Facebook)
(SCREENCAP: Yishun South NPC/Facebook)

SINGAPORE — The police are looking for a woman on a motorised mobility aid to assist with investigations into a shop theft in Yishun last year.

The appeal, posted on Yishun South neighbourhood police centre's Facebook page on Tuesday (25 January), was accompanied with a photo of a masked elderly woman sitting on a motorised mobility aid.

In the post, the police said the incident happened at Block 845 Yishun Street 81 on 25 October last year.

"Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information via i-Witness at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information received will be kept strictly confidential," they added.

The number of cases of robbery, housebreaking, and snatch theft in Singapore fell by 40.5 per cent to 75 cases in the first half of last year, from 126 cases in the same period last year, according to a mid-year crime statistical report issued by the police.

The first half of 2021 saw the lowest number of cases reported for robbery, housebreaking, and snatch theft compared with the same period in the past 10 years.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Mexico urged to do more to protect journalists after murders

    The murders of two journalists in the Mexican border city of Tijuana in less than a week have triggered calls for the government to step up protection of media workers.

  • Sole candidate Tedros set to remain World Health chief

    World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is all but guaranteed a second term after a procedural vote on Tuesday made him the sole nominee for a leadership election in May.

  • Restored Byzantine church re-opens in Gaza

    The remains of a fifth century Byzantine church were unveiled in Gaza on Monday following a three-year restoration project, with the strip's Hamas Islamist rulers touting an embrace of their "Christian brothers."

  • Team Secret CEO John Yao on the decision to not enter the MLBB scene just yet

    Team Secret are one of the largest esports organisations in the world, with an international fanbase that stretches across continents. The European powerhouse also has teams on both sides of the world, Europe and Southeast Asia, in six different games, including Dota 2, VALORANT, League of Legends and Wild Rift. Yahoo Esports SEA sat down with CEO John Yao, who took over the business reins at Team Secret in 2017, to talk about the org's strategy in the esports scene. Yao talked about the strategy and plan for Southeast Asia, including why Team Secret had squads in PUBG Mobile, VALORANT, League of Legends and Wild Rift in the region, but had not yet entered Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. Read the full story: Team Secret CEO: Others can copy our strategy but won't get same success For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.

  • Istanbul roads paralysed after heavy snowfall

    Istanbul is experiencing heavy snowfall, with roads blocked, flights and public transport cancelled and thousands of vehicles stranded on majors roads. Some motorists say they have had to leave their cars overnight in the total gridlock.

  • NTU staff accused of trying to procure underage sex, possessing child-abuse pics

    A man was charged on Tuesday (25 January) of sexual offences against children, including allegedly offering money for 12-year-old girls to have sex with him.

  • Injured hawk-eagle gets new feathers, thanks to Jurong Bird Park

    An injured hawk-eagle found at Jurong Island was nursed back to health by a veterinary team from Jurong Bird Park, and is now flying free again.

  • UK could gain ‘first-mover’ advantage with India trade deal

    Resolution Foundation report also highlights risk of British firms being undercut by lower cost rivals India’s minister of commerce and industry, Piyush Goyal, and Britain’s international trade secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, opened talks earlier this month. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters Gains from a UK trade deal with India could be on a par with those from an agreement with the US but risks exposing the economy to tougher competition, a report says. The Resolution Foundation thinktank

  • Ex-Tour champion Bernal undergoes 'successful' surgery after bus crash

    Egan Bernal was treated at the Universidad de la Sabana clinic in Bogota where he underwent spinal surgery

  • Malaysian badminton ace appeals two-year ban, says body

    Malaysian badminton star Lee Zii Jia has appealed a two-year ban imposed on him for quitting the national team, officials said Monday, after the move triggered widespread anger.

  • Panda cubs in China ready to celebrate Year of the Tiger

    Panda cubs pose for photos with their keepers and play with new year decorations during an event to mark the Lunar New Year, which falls at the start of February this year, at a breeding base of the Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwestern China.

  • New Mexico City airport nears take-off, with few flights

    Two months before it is due to open with just a handful of confirmed flights, workers are racing to finish a new international airport for Mexico City -- one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects.

  • Snowboarder Hirano ready to express himself at Beijing Games

    Japanese snowboarder Ayumu Hirano said Tuesday he wants to "express" himself and "have no regrets" at next month's Beijing Olympics as he prepares to resume his rivalry with American legend Shaun White.

  • Istanbul airport shuts amid snow havoc in southeast Europe

    Children and tourists rejoiced after Istanbul was hit by its first snowstorm of the winter

  • North Korea fires two suspected cruise missiles, Seoul says

    North Korea fired two suspected cruise missiles Tuesday, Seoul said, its fifth weapons test this year as Pyongyang flexes its military muscles while ignoring US offers of talks.

  • West links Afghan humanitarian aid to human rights

    Western diplomats Tuesday linked humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to an improvement in human rights after meeting a Taliban delegation on a landmark visit to Europe.

  • At up to $8,000/week, America's travel nurses keep Covid-slammed hospitals afloat

    For Allyssa Findorff, the decision to hit the road on short-term nursing contracts was an easy one: she'd always wanted to see the rest of America, and the attractive rates on offer helped seal the deal.

  • Pro-junta rally in Burkina as UN, neighbours condemn coup

    Kabore faced increasing criticism for his handling of the jihadist insurgency

  • Istanbul airport shuts as snow blankets southeast Europe

    Europe's busiest airport shut down in Istanbul while schools and vaccination centres closed in Athens as a rare snowstorm blanketed swathes of the eastern Mediterranean region, causing blackouts and traffic havoc.

  • War-torn Donetsk’s youth hungry for freedom

    They were about ten years old when the war started. In separatist eastern Ukraine, the younger generation has known an endless conflict, trapped in an isolated region. For some here, Russia seems to be the only escape.