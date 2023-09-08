Are political rallies outdated? How social media is reshaping Singapore politics

The then-presidential candidates utilised various online platforms to convey their messages and establish a personal connection with voters. (PHOTO: Facebook/TanKinLian, Instagram/Tharman.sg and Instagram/NgKokSongofficial)

SINGAPORE— Elections in Singapore have undergone significant transformation over the years, particularly in political campaigning.

Where once it was dominated by fiery rallies with huge turnouts, the last two election in the city-state - the 2020 general election and the recent presidential election - have seen candidates increasingly turning to social media as an avenue to promote their manifestos and attract more voters.

Fuelled by the digital age, the role of social media has indeed emerged as a potent force, reshaping the strategies embraced by political candidates and parties. Moreover, the rise of social media influencers has introduced a fresh dimension to the campaign landscape.

Will it eventually make political rallies a thing of the past? Yahoo Southeast Asia spoke to several experts who gave their views on such a development.

How did social media gain popularity during elections?

Dr Tracy Loh, a senior lecturer at the Singapore Management University (SMU) specialising in social media campaign strategies, highlights the pivotal role of social media in contemporary elections.

She observes that social media has assumed a central position, working in tandem with, rather than replacing, traditional campaign methods.

"Social media is no longer optional," she asserts. "In the past, you could get away with just traditional campaigning, but it is no longer a choice. You have to be online as well."

Dr Loh points to notable examples, such as former presidential candidate Ng Kok Song's campaign, which demonstrated that running a digital campaign is viable.

Ng had made the decision not to employ physical banners and posters, citing limited resources and a commitment to environmental sustainability. Instead, he emphasised social media as the cornerstone of his strategy, aiming to engage younger Singaporeans who could then convey his message to their older family members.

Dr Loh notes that the rise of social media as a political campaigning tool began during the 2015 and 2020 general elections, as both the People's Action Party (PAP) and the Workers' Party (WP) stepped up their social media efforts. WP, in particular, utilised sleek videos to connect with the electorate.

"In the 2015 election, the Workers' Party made a significant impact with their sleek online presence," Dr Loh recalls. "The PAP had consistently maintained a good social media presence as well, with many of their MPs actively engaging online."

"Smaller parties have harnessed social media to reach a broader audience, although their approach may not be as curated and sleek as that of the WP or PAP. Parties like Singapore Democratic Party and Progress Singapore Party have come close, but others tend to rely on a more individualistic approach."

Dr Loh believes that social media has played a crucial role in levelling the playing field for smaller parties, in providing a cost-effective alternative to traditional media.

"Without a doubt, social media has enabled smaller parties to connect with the electorate in ways traditional media wouldn't, given its high costs. These smaller parties lack the resources to blanket Singapore with posters or ads. Social media has, to some extent, equalised the playing field," she says.

Dr Alan Chong, senior fellow at the Centre for Multilateralism Studies at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), believes that social media amplifies candidates' connections with their target audiences through mass broadcasting or personal interaction.

"Social media serves as an amplifier for candidates' engagement with their target audiences. In the past, opposition parties and their leaders faced challenges in maintaining a presence between elections, let alone covering their constituencies during election periods," he notes.

The changing landscape of social media platforms

Regarding the evolving landscape of social media platforms, Dr Loh observes, "I think we are seeing a move towards certain platforms coming into prominence. (Political campaigning) used to be more or less on Facebook, but now we see candidates venturing into TikTok and Instagram, mainly to reach younger audiences."

She goes on to highlight that presidential candidates Ng and Tharman Shanmugaratnam had recently created Instagram accounts and successfully gained significant numbers of followers.

Tharman started his Instagram account in the lead-up to Presidential elections, and he now has 100,000 followers. He has also gained over 42,000 followers on TikTok.

Ng has quickly garnered more than 100,000 followers after creating his official page on 17 July. His short videos on Instagram, known as reels, receive tens of thousands of views.

The third presidential candidate, Tan Kin Lian, is active on Facebook and has about 70,000 followers on that platform, with his videos garnering thousands of views.

From Facebook to TikTok and Instagram, political candidates are embracing new avenues to connect with younger audiences, according to political experts. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

The role of influencers in modern political campaigns

On the role of influencers in politics, Dr Loh draws parallels with corporate brands, highlighting the value of influencers in reaching audiences that the candidates may not ordinarily connect with.

She notes that political candidates have been collaborating with young content creators like SGAG, as well as participating in podcasts to cater to diverse audiences. These platforms helped to present a more relatable, human side of the candidates.

"When you share your message through influencers, you're essentially providing free publicity to the political candidate. It's almost like free advertising and reaching out to an audience that wouldn't typically follow you. It's an effective strategy to expand your reach," she remarks.

Dr Chong, on the other hand, believes that while influencers can act as propagandists, one does have to exercise caution against their overly-simplified content which can distort complex political issues.

Indeed, the over-simplification of political discourse through social media could have an adverse effect on Singapore's long-term interests, and Dr Chong advises voters to recognise the complexities of governance and not rely solely on candidates' social media presence to gauge their capabilities.

The recent presidential election - which Tharman won with a convincing 70.4 per cent of the votes - showed that voters are capable of making nuanced decisions despite the influence of social media.

"Consider how close the percentages of the two losing candidates were. This shows that some people were actually putting the two losing candidates almost on par. After all, 14 per cent and 16 per cent are not very far apart," Dr Chong says,.

"When you put those two so-called losing percentages together, it amounts to 30 per cent of the electorate. This indicates that social media influencing can only go so far. At the end of the day, people still think of the presidency as a part of Singapore's complex equation of governance."

The enduring significance of traditional campaigning

Social media has become an integral tool in modern political campaigning, but both political experts which Yahoo Southeast Asia spoke to agree that traditional media still holds enduring value.

In Singapore's historical election campaigns, traditional methods like door-to-door canvassing, public rallies, and printed materials like posters have played a significant role.

During this year's presidential election, the Elections Department (ELD) encouraged candidates to harness platforms capable of reaching a wide audience, including broadcasts and social media.

It notably discouraged in-person rallies, with no designated rally sites for presidential elections. Its reasoning was that rallies, given their nature and format, could potentially be divisive, and "not congruent with the unifying role of the elected presidency".

Supporters of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) show their support during an election rally in Singapore May 5, 2011. The general election will be held on Saturday. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Edgar Su)

Dr Chong believes that, for general elections, rallies remain crucial in energising the voter base and engaging dedicated supporters.

"You have to realise that even the PAP relies heavily on rallies to excite their voter base and card-carrying supporters. The National Day Rally, for instance, continues to be a live event, despite the option to watch it via live stream on social media. This preference for live rallies suggests that the appeal lies in the genuine connection between candidates and voters," he explains.

Dr Loh shares a similar perspective, "When you have a new party challenging an incumbent like the PAP, building recognition and connecting with the constituents are crucial. Nothing beats the personal touch – shaking hands, offering a friendly arm around the shoulder, and engaging in face-to-face conversations.

"While social media is a valuable tool, it can't replace the human touch. It's somewhat the lazy way out. People still want to see candidates actively walking the ground, working hard to earn their votes, rather than just sitting behind a computer screen."

It is clear that social media will be a pivotal aspect of political campaigning. However, both experts emphasise that it must be regarded as just one facet of a multifaceted approach.

Traditional campaign methods, face-to-face interactions, and rallies will continue to play a significant role in effectively engaging voters.

And with social media influencers trying to shape the political landscape, it will be more important that ever that voters are equipped with the abilities of discernment and critical thinking, in order to ensure that democracy thrives in the digital age.

