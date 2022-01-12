Probation for male student who fixed spy pen in toilet to film female schoolmates

Wan Ting Koh
·Senior Reporter
·2-min read
A spy pen with a small camera lens embedded
A spy pen with a small camera lens embedded (FILE PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — A male student who fixed a spy pen to a female toilet cubicle door in his secondary school with the intention of filming girls illicitly was given a one-and-a-half-year probation on Wednesday (12 January).

The 17-year-old boy had intended to retrieve the pen later, but a female student spotted it and handed it over to the school's vice-principal.

Apart from probation, the boy will have to keep to a time curfew, perform 40 hours of community service, and attend programmes for his sexual offending. His parents were also placed on a $5,000 bond to ensure his good behaviour. 

The boy will also be banned from using a mobile phone with image-capturing function, unless he obtains permission from his probation officer. 

He had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of voyeurism and one count of distributing voyeuristic images, after he sent an upskirt video and two screenshots from the video to another classmate.

A charge of trespassing into the female toilet, and another of filming his domestic helper illicitly in his house, were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

As he was under 18 at the time of the offences, the male student cannot be named as his identity is protected under the Children and Young Persons Act. A gag order also prohibits the naming of the victims in this case.

Filmed upskirt videos since 2019

Since 2019, the boy had filmed a few upskirt videos of female strangers at MRT stations with his mobile phone. He would also film females while standing behind them on ascending escalators.

He had sent an upskirt video and two screenshots from one of his videos to his classmate.

On 19 August 2020, at about 1.15pm, the boy entered the female toilet on the third floor of his school, and used double-sided tape to stick a black pen containing a pinhole camera onto the top of a cubicle door.

He angled the camera towards the toilet bowl, intending to record female schoolmates in their private acts, and planned to retrieve the pen the next day.

Later that day, a female student entered the cubicle to use the toilet and the pen recorded her in the act.

As the victim was about to exit the cubicle, she noticed that the pen and found it odd. Upon taking a closer look, she saw that there was an SD card embedded on the pen, which had a pinhole camera. The victim removed the pen and handed it to one of the vice-principals of the school.

The school's discipline master lodged a police report on 21 August.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Puddings and pageantry for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

    Pomp, pageantry and puddings will form the centrepiece of celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

  • UN wants $5 bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022

    The UN said $4.4 billion (3.9 billion euros) was needed within Afghanistan to avert humanitarian disaster

  • Cambodia’s famous mine-detecting hero rat dies after saving countless lives

    Magawa the rat, who was awarded a gold medal for sniffing out explosives, has died aged eight

  • Paraguayan authorities seize nearly 950 kilos of cocaine

    Members of the National Anti-Drug Secretariat (SENAD) of Paraguay display bricks of cocaine after 947 kilos of the illegal drug was seized in an operation and the leader of the criminal organization was detained.

  • How 2021 was a record year for luxury car sales

    Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Aston Martin are posting record sales figures despite the slump in the global market. It appears that luxury brands have never been so popular as in these pandemic times. But why?

  • Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron: WHO

    More than half of people in Europe are on track to contract the Omicron coronavirus variant in the next two months if infections continue at current rates, the head of the WHO's Europe region tells a press confrence.

  • EU flags at half-mast after death of parliament speaker Sassoli

    David Sassoli was in hospital since December 26

  • Sulli Deals: Man arrested in India over website ‘auctioning’ Muslim women

    App contained photos and details of hundreds of Muslim women

  • US says offered Russia reciprocal action, warned on Ukraine

    US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Monday that she offered to make reciprocal moves with Russia on missiles and exercises to de-escalate tensions but renewed warnings of major costs if Moscow invaded Ukraine.

  • Djokovic says focused on Australian Open after overturning visa cancellation

    Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic said he was still hoping to compete in the Australian Open after winning a stunning victory over the Australian government in his visa battle. The ruling by a judge in Melbourne overturned the cancellation of Djokovic's visa on Covid-19 health grounds, and ended the unvaccinated player's detention in an immigration facility, potentially clearing the way for him to play in the tournament that starts next Monday.

  • Bulgarian Pomaks keep traditional wedding rite alive

    The marriage of Nefie Eminkova, 21, and her fiance Schaban Kiselov, 24, is an extravaganza of bright colours, flowers, feasting and dancing.

  • Bulgarian Pomaks keep traditional wedding rite alive

    The marriage of Nefie Eminkova, 21, and her fiancé Schaban Kiselov, 24, is an extravaganza of bright colours, flowers, feasting and dancing. But the bride, who comes from Bulgaria's Pomak minority, can see none of it. Her eyes must remain tightly closed until a Muslim priest blesses the couple. The newly-weds are following an age-old traditional winter wedding rite that their tiny community, nestled in the southern Rhodope mountains, was forced to abandon during communist era but has been revived since the fall of the regime in 1989. The ritual spans across two whole days, starting with a lavish display of the bride's dowry. It comprises "everything you can think of" that a new family might need, Nefie explains.

  • 'Devastating': residents recall escaping deadly fire in New York building

    Residents recall the moment fire broke out in their public housing building in the Bronx, New York, killing 19 people. "It's like you cannot breathe, it's like you're being suffocated," Michael Joseph tells AFP.

  • US briefly halted west coast flights after NKorea missile test: FAA

    Takeoffs at some western US airports were temporarily halted after North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday.

  • Djokovic 'did not know' of Covid result when in public: mother

    Novak Djokovic probably "did not know" of his own positive Covid-19 test result when he mixed with the public in Serbia without a mask, his mother said Wednesday in a television interview.

  • 555 of 802 COVID deaths in 2021 not fully vaccinated: Ong Ye Kung

    Of the 802 deaths that occurred due to the coronavirus in 2021, some 555 of them were not fully vaccinated.

  • Million Indians get COVID vaccine boosters, hospitalisation low

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -More than 1 million Indians received their third COVID-19 vaccine dose on Monday as the country rolled out boosters for frontline workers and vulnerable elderly, with the Omicron variant fuelling an eight-fold rise in infections in 10 days. The health ministry said only 5% to 10% of the infected have sought hospitalisation, compared with 20% to 23% during the Delta-driven last wave that peaked in May. Authorities say most people have shown no or only minor symptoms and have recovered quickly at home. "The situation is dynamic and evolving, therefore, the need for hospitalisation may also change rapidly," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote in a letter to state authorities asking them to regularly review staffing levels.

  • Afghan baby lost in US airlift chaos reunited with family

    A baby lost during the chaotic evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghans at Kabul airport has been reunited with his relatives after five months, his elated grandfather has said.

  • A million set to throng India's Ganges for holy dip despite COVID-19

    Nearly one million Hindu worshippers are expected to gather on the banks of the Ganges river this Friday and Saturday for a holy bathe despite galloping COVID-19 infections across the country, an official told Reuters on Tuesday. India reported 168,063 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, a 20-fold rise in a month. Most infected people have recovered at home and the level of hospitalisations has been less than half of that seen during the last major wave of infections in April and May.

  • France, US, Algeria pile pressure on sanctions-hit Mali

    Pressure on Mali's junta increased Tuesday as France and the United States underlined their support for the West African bloc ECOWAS, which has slapped sanctions on the country over delayed elections following two coups.