Probation for man whose face touched woman's buttocks, filmed schoolmates in toilet

SINGAPORE — A man whose face came into contact with a female gym-goer's buttocks while he was sniffing her was sentenced to 18 months' supervised probation on Monday (11 October).

As part of his probation conditions, the 20-year-old will have to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am, perform 60 hours of community service, and attend offence-specific treatment programmes targeting his sexual offending.

He will also be prohibited from possessing any image-capturing device, unless approved by the probation officer.

His parents were placed on a $5,000 bond to ensure their son's good behaviour during his probation period. Both the man and his victims cannot be named to protect the latter's identities.

Probation is a rehabilitative sentencing option that is usually offered to offenders between the ages of 16 and 21. The offender will not have a criminal record upon completing probation.

The man had pleaded guilty on 23 August to one count of molest and another count of trespassing into the female toilet of his school to record female students showering on 6 May 2019.

Another two charges relating to how he trespassed into his school’s female toilet to film women showering were considered for his sentencing.

Committed offence in condo gym

The gym-goer was a 39-year-old woman who lived in the same condominium as the man. She went to the gym on the night of 17 March last year for her daily exercise.

The man ended work at about 7pm and was on the way home when he decided to use the toilet near the gym. When he reached the gym area, he saw the woman running on the treadmill and felt aroused. He decided to take a closer look.

He entered the gym and pretended to look at its equipment while occasionally glancing at the victim. While the victim noticed him entering the gym, she did not think much about his presence. She continued looking ahead and listening to music while running.

Still feeling aroused, the man decided to get closer to the woman to smell her. He bent down and leaned forward to place his face close to her buttocks, but his face came into contact with her buttocks.

Shocked, the woman turned around to see the man behind her. He apologised and left the gym for home. The woman finished exercising before heading home. She told her husband about the incident before lodging a police report.

Filmed female schoolmates in his school

The man had also been making illicit recordings of his schoolmates in a female toilet. He was caught in the act on 6 May 2019, after a witness went to the toilet on the ground floor near her school hall to shower after football practice.

While exiting the cubicle, the witness saw the man in school uniform squatting down in front of her in the opposite cubicle with his back facing her. He was holding a phone and looking inside the opening between the floor and the bottom of the cubicle divider.

The man had gone to shower after his IPPT test in the toilet adjacent to the female one. As he left the toilet, he heard voices coming from the female toilet and decided to go in to film women. He entered an open cubicle, squatted to place his phone beneath the door and began to film.

A few seconds later, the witness exited the shower cubicle and saw the man, who then fled. The witness reported the incident to a teacher.

After he was tracked down and questioned, the man admitted to committing a similar offence in an incident between December 2018 and January 2019.

