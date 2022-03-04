Probation for Singapore teen who pointed knife and spat at mother

Wan Ting Koh
·Senior Reporter
·2-min read
SINGAPORE — A teen who verbally abused and threatened his mother with a knife was given one-and-a-half years of probation on Friday (4 March).

The teen's parents will also be executing a $5,000 bond to ensure his good behaviour during the probation period.

As part of the 19-year-old's probation, he will have to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am, perform 50 hours of community service, attend counselling and undergo psychiatric treatment, and comply with medication if necessary.

The teen had earlier pleaded guilty to an offence of voluntarily causing hurt and criminally intimidating his mother. One count of using criminal force against her was taken into consideration for his sentence.

Assaulted his mother

On 25 July last year, the teen's mother saw cigarette butts and ashes around her living room and kitchen. She became emotional and cried in her bedroom. When she saw her son enter the kitchen, she went to speak to him but he shouted vulgarities at her.

The mother, whose age was redacted from court documents, then cleaned up her son’s mess.

The teen was drinking beer and smoking in the living room when his mother approached him in an attempt to reconcile. However, the teen punched her on the right arm several times. His elder sister came out of her bedroom to see the teen throwing a cigarette butt at their mother and punching her shoulder.

The mother fled to the kitchen where her son cornered her and spat at her. He picked up a kitchen knife with a 19cm blade and pointed it at her. He then told the woman she was a piece of “s***” and spat on her face a few times.

The woman left the kitchen but her son continued to pursue her. Afraid for her safety, the woman fled her unit, but her son trailed her, asking if she was going to call the police. The victim said that she just wanted to water the plants along the corridor.

When his mother wore his slippers, the teen became upset and locked the gate to the house. He threw the house keys out of a window and they landed on the ground floor of their residential block.

The mother went to the ground floor and called a former police officer who had handled her family’s disputes. The former police officer called the police hotline.

Several police officers later arrived at the teen's home and arrested him. Investigations revealed that he had drunk alcohol in the morning and was intoxicated by then. The victim suffered from bruises from the incident.

