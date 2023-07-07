Ahead of their match versus two-time Major champions Gaimin Gladiators, Quest Esports' OmaR talked up the team's chances in an exclusive interview.

Quest Esports virtually came out of nowhere to become one of the biggest contenders for the Dota 2 Bali Major championship.

Formerly known as Ooredoo Thunders, the squad consisting of Middle-Eastern and Eastern European players started the season as an upstart team in Division II of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Western European regional league.

They rebranded as Quest Esports after proving themselves worthy of staying in Division I in the Spring Tour, then qualified for the Bali Major in the Summer Tour following the addition of star offlaner Ammar "ATF" Al-Assaf.

Against all odds, Quest finished the Bali Major Group Stage atop the standings of Group B and are now set to face two-time Major champions Gaimin Gladiators in the upper bracket semifinals of the Playoffs.

For Quest's position 4 support player, Omar "OmaR" Moughrabi, the team cares little for who they will face.

In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Esports SEA, OmaR said they have proven throughout their meteoric rise to becoming one of the top teams in the Major that they themselves decide the results.

"There are teams that are shining, like [Gaimin Gladiators] for example, they are very strong. But we treat all teams the same, and we think about it from our side: it's all on us, if we play good we will beat anyone. If we play bad, we will lose to anyone, that's how we like to think about it," said OmaR.

It's a lesson they learned from playing in Division I of Western Europe, far and away the strongest and most competitive region in the entire DPC.

Quest Esports at the Bali Major on 3 July 2023. (Photo: Yahoo Southeast Asia)

In a league that included heavyweights like Gaimin Gladiators and Team Liquid, Quest made a name for themselves by proving big names don't decide games.

"We're at a level where basically any team can beat anyone. It's been like this ever since Division I of Western Europe DPC. Any team can beat any team and we saw it, it kept happening," said OmaR.

"[You can see] this region is so strong from pubs, for example. Pubs are so hard, so imagine the competitive scene from that region. It's good and bad, it decreases your chances, but if you're good, it will not affect you, you will make it anyway."

While most fans say Quest's meteoric rise to where they are now was a big surprise, OmaR knows all too well the amount of work they had to put in to even get in this position. After all, it's not so easy for a team to go from Division II, qualify for Division I, qualify for a Major, and then dominate in said Major.

"We've been improving ever since we came together, literally everyday is a learning day for us. Every day, we learn something new, we improve on something, we sit down together, we talk a lot about Dota, we work a lot even during scrims and after scrims. We're always looking to improve and get better," said OmaR.

Of course, merely grinding away doesn't necessarily result in automatic improvement.

OmaR says Quest made it a point that every pub, scrimmage, game, match, and tournament they played became an opportunity for them to analyse their gameplay and identify areas where they can further improve.

"In and outside of the game, we're always looking to do the right thing. So basically, if we see something bad in the game, we'll say it. We're always looking to do the right thing no matter what happens and we're always looking to improve," said OmaR.

"I feel like we are good right now, yes, but of course we still have a lot to improve. Hopefully we can keep doing that."

Doing things the right way have gotten Quest farther than most could have imagined.

Not only are they deep into the upper bracket of a Major Playoff — and going up against two-time Major champs — they are also on the brink of securing an all-important direct invite to The International (TI) 2023, this year's iteration of Dota 2's world championship tournament.

"I feel like ever since we have been playing together, it's been like an ascending curve. I feel like we're gonna meet a [decline] sooner or later. It's gonna happen, but then we just need to make sure we go back up and continue our journey," said OmaR.

Quest needs at least a Top 2 finish in the Bali Major to secure their direct invite to TI 2023.

If they manage to defeat Gaimin Gladiators, they're in the Top 3. If they then win the upper bracket finals, they will be fighting for the Aegis of Champions to cap off a season where they started in Division II.

Who knows what else can happen from there?

OmaR says Quest isn't worrying about things that are yet to happen. They came into the Bali Major with reasonable enough expectations, that is to win and not lose. But whatever happens, the team will improve, go as far as they can, and try to get better the next time around.

If it results in a Major championship, a direct invite to TI 2023, or any other result, OmaR says Quest will only come out of it stronger and hungrier to get better.

"We didn't really expect much, we didn't have high expectations, but at the same time we didn't have the lowest expectations. We didn't come to lose, and of course everybody wants to win, it's in our blood. We're hungry to win as a team," said OmaR.

"We started from Division II, so we've been building up since then. We're taking it a bit easy this year, but we're gonna start next year full excitement, full tryhard. And hopefully it's gonna be a better year, but who knows? Maybe we can even make it this year."

Quest Esports will take on Gaimin Gladiators in the final match of day three of the Dota 2 Bali Major on Friday (7 July).

The Bali Major Playoffs will take place from 5 to 10 July and will follow a double-elimination format. All Playoff matches will be a best-of-three except for the Grand Finals, which will be a full best-of-five series.

While the competing teams in Bali are fighting for their cut of the US$500,000 prize pool, they have their eyes set on a share of the 3,500 DPC point pool.

Those DPC points will go towards securing all-important direct invites to TI 2023, this year's iteration of Dota 2's annual multi-million dollar world championship tournament that will be held in Seattle this October.

For everything you need to know about the Bali Major, check here.

