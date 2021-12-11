Raeesah Khan lied, WP leaders did not ask her to take Parliament lie 'to the grave': Faisal Manap to COP

Aljunied Member of Parliament Faisal Manap testifies before the Committee of Privileges on Thursday, 9 December 2021. (SCREENGRAB: Gov.sg YouTube channel)

SINGAPORE — Aljunied Member of Parliament Faisal Manap denied that the Workers' Party's senior leaders had instructed Raeesah Khan to take her lies before Parliament "to the grave", as he testified before the Committee of Privileges (COP) on Thursday (9 December).

However, he also acknowledged that the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) voted in favour of the former Sengkang MP's expulsion without knowledge of the full facts - namely, that she had confessed her lie to WP chief Pritam Singh, party chair Sylvia Lim and Faisal days after she had uttered it in August.

In addition, the 46-year-old was held in contempt of Parliament as he repeatedly refused to answer the COP's queries on what documents had been brought along to his meetings with Singh and Lim on Wednesday and Thursday, prior to his testimony before the COP.

A second special report report, incorporating Faisal's testimony, was released by the COP on Saturday. The COP has been tasked to investigate a complaint by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah pertaining to Raeesah's conduct in Parliament.

Last Thursday, Raeesah told the COP that the trio of leaders had advised her to maintain the lie she told Parliament on 3 August about accompanying an alleged rape victim to a police station and her allegations over insensitive remarks by a police officer, said a COP special report released the day after the 27-year-old's testimony.

Following her meeting with Singh, Lim and Faisal, Raeesah had sent a WhatsApp message to her aides Loh Pei Ying and Yudhishthra Nathan, “Hey guys, I just met pritam, Sylvia and Faisal. And we spoke about the Muslim issue and the police accusation. I told them what I told you guys, and they’ve agreed that the best thing to do is to take the information to the grave. They also suggested that I write a statement to send out this evening.”

Following the release of the first COP report, the WP noted that it was released without having taken the evidence of WP leaders against whom serious allegations have been made. In response, the COP said that it had done so keep Parliament informed of the probe's progress.

MORE TO COME

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore