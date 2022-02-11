Raeesah Khan report: WP views call for criminal probe with 'grave concern'

The Workers' Party leaders Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap testifying in December 2021 before the Committee of Privileges tasked with investigating former WP Sengkang MP Raeesah Khan's lies in Parliament. (SCREENSHOTS: Gov.sg/YouTube)

SINGAPORE — The Workers' Party (WP) on Friday (11 February) said it views the call for a criminal probe into its party leaders by the Committee of Privileges (COP) in its Raeesah Khan report with 'grave concern'.

In a media release, the party said Leader of the Opposition and WP secretary-general Pritam Singh and fellow Aljunied GRC MP and WP vice-chair Faisal Manap "will also co-operate with the Public Prosecutor and defend themselves in court in the event that charges are brought".

The WP also noted that the last time criminal charges were brought against an elected Opposition MP relating to political work was in the 1980s.

The committee had recommended in its report that former WP Member of Parliament (MP) Raeesah be fined $35,000 for lying to the House multiple times and abusing her parliamentary privilege.

It also recommended that Singh and Faisal be referred to the public prosecutor to "consider if criminal proceedings ought to be instituted", due to Singh's conduct and Faisal's refusal to answer relevant questions during investigations.

A well-wishing postcard posted by Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh on his Facebook page, following the release of the Committee of Privileges report on Raeesah Khan. (PHOTO: Facebook/Pritam Singh)

In its media release on Friday, the WP said Singh, Faisal and WP chair and fellow Aljunied GRC MP Sylvia Lim will be expressing their views on the COP report in Parliament when it is put up for debate. The government has filed a motion to debate the report in the House next week.

The WP also said all its elected MPs will continue to serve their constituents while the party’s work in other constituencies continues.

"Most Singaporeans value an elected Opposition in Parliament that holds the government to account, proposes alternative policies and looks after the interests of constituents. WP MPs and leaders will continue to apply themselves to these priorities in the weeks and months ahead," the party said.

"Since its founding in 1957, the Workers’ Party has been through many trials and tribulations. We thank all Singaporeans who have supported us through the decades. We are confident that we will persevere and continue our mission of contributing to the building of our democratic society," it added.

