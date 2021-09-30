Record 2,478 new COVID cases in Singapore, 2 unvaccinated deaths

People dine in groups of two during a surge of cases in the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore on 29 September, 2021. (PHOTO: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (30 September) confirmed a record 2,478 COVID-19 cases in Singapore – taking the country's total case count to 96,521 – and two more deaths due to the disease.

Thursday marks the third day in a row where there were over 2,000 daily new cases reported in Singapore, following 2,268 and 2,236 infections reported on Wednesday and Tuesday, respectively.

It is also the ninth day in a row where fatalities from the virus are reported.

Singapore's 94th and 95th COVID-19 fatalities are a 79-year-old female permanent resident and an 87-year-old Singaporean woman. Both had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and had various underlying medical conditions.

The women are among 40 people who have died from the disease here this month.

Of Thursday's new cases, 2,474 are local infections: 2,022 are in the community, while 452 are dormitory residents. Among the local cases are 535 people above the age of 60, said the MOH.

The remaining four cases are imported, of whom three were detected upon their arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation period.

At the current rate of infection, daily new cases in Singapore are expected to rise to 3,200 this weekend, authorities had said.

This story will be updated later.

204 require oxygen supplementation; 34 in ICU

As of Thursday, 1,360 cases are currently warded in hospital, most of whom are well and under observation.

There are currently 204 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and 34 in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Of those who have fallen very ill, 197 are patients above the age of 60, said the MOH.

Apart from the 95 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98.1 per cent. Over the same period, 443 cases required oxygen supplementation, 52 had been in the ICU, and 37 died.

As of Wednesday, about 9.18 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme. Some 4.59 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with some 4.48 million having completed the full vaccination regimen.

To date, about 500,000 eligible seniors have been invited to receive their booster doses – 215,729 of them have received their booster shots while another 119,000 have booked their appointments.

Separately, 197,155 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered as of Wednesday, covering 100,012 individuals.

This means that 82 per cent of the population have completed their full regimen, or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent have received at least one dose.

