Singapore's Istana, the official residence and office of the nation's president. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Elections Department of Singapore (ELD) has announced that the lists of eligible Singaporean voters for the upcoming presidential election has been revised will be available for public inspection from 15 to 28 June.

The prepared voter rolls include the names of all qualified electors as of 1 June, the ELD said in a statement on Wednesday (14 June).

To be eligible to vote, individuals must be Singaporean citizens aged 21 and above, have a residential address in Singapore, and must not be disqualified from being an elector under any applicable laws.

Multiple options available for Singaporeans to verify voter particulars

The ELD has provided several options for Singaporean citizens to check their voter particulars.

They can either access the Voter Services section on the ELD website, use the Singpass app to verify their details, or utilise the Home section on the LifeSG app or portal, according to the statement.

Alternatively, individuals who are unable to check their particulars online can visit nearby community centres or clubs, as well as ServiceSG centres.

The ELD office in Novena is also available for visits, and appointments can be made through the ELD website or by calling 1800-225-5353.

Singaporeans residing overseas and facing difficulties checking their particulars online can visit Singapore overseas missions serving as overseas registration centres to verify their information.

During the inspection period, individuals have the option to submit a claim to include their names in the register or update their particulars if they differ from what is indicated on their NRIC.

They can also submit an objection to remove a name from the register for the relevant electoral division.

These claims and objections can be submitted through the ELD website or in person at community centres and clubs, the ELD office, or Singapore overseas missions acting as overseas registration centres.

A list of claims will be available for inspection from 12 to 19 July at physical locations.

The ELD encourages individuals who have had their names removed from the registers due to failure to vote in a past election to restore their names early.

The statement clarifies that according to the law, names cannot be restored during the period from the date the Writ for an Election is issued until after Nomination Day if the election is uncontested, or until after Polling Day if a poll is to be taken.

Keep your voter profile up to date with a simple click! Refresh your profile on the Singpass app to ensure accurate voter particulars. (PHOTO: ELD)

