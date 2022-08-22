Repeal of S377A: Sexuality education to remain secular, says MOE

Ministry of Education released a statement after PM Lee Hsien Loong announced the repeal of S377A of the Penal Code. (PHOTOS: Reuters, Yahoo News Singapore)
Ministry of Education released a statement after PM Lee Hsien Loong announced the repeal of S377A of the Penal Code. (PHOTOS: Reuters, Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Sexuality education taught in Singapore's educational institutions will remain secular, based on traditional values, and sensitive to the multiracial and multi-religious make-up of our society, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a media statement on Monday (22 August).

MOE's statement comes in the light of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's announcement on the repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code - the law that criminalises sex between men - during Sunday's National Day Rally.

At the same time, the government plans to amend its Constitution to enshrine the definition of marriage and prevent the issue from being challenged in the courts.

MOE said in its statement that its education policies and curriculum will remain "anchored on Singapore's prevailing family values and social norms", which it said the majority of Singaporeans want to uphold. These include the family as the cornerstone of our social fabric, as well as marriage between a man and a woman.

"Our schools and institutions of higher learning must remain safe spaces for the pursuit of knowledge, and not become places for advocacy or contestation on socially divisive issues," the ministry said in its statement.

"Singapore’s family and social norms must continue to be determined by Singaporeans.

"Foreign institutions and foreigners should respect these norms, and not use our educational institutions as platforms for their own agendas."

Bullying, cancel culture must not take root in S'pore: MOE

MOE said that all students in Singapore will learn and practise values such as mutual understanding, respect, and empathy for everyone.

"Bullying and cancel culture must not take root in our educational institutions and society," it said in the media statement.

"Our educational institutions will continue to partner parents to guide our children, and provide counselling and socio-emotional support to all students according to their needs."

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.

