River Valley High boy, 16, charged with murder of fellow student

SINGAPORE: A 16-year-old boy was charged on Tuesday (20 July) with the murder of a 13-year-old fellow student at their school on Monday.

The Secondary 4 student is accused of causing the death of a Secondary 1 boy at a toilet on Level 4 of Block D of River Valley High School at 6 Boon Lay Avenue, between 11.16am and 11.44am.

The Singaporean teenager, who cannot be named as he is under 18 years old and protected under the Children and Young Persons Act, was given one count of murder.

The accused, who was arrested by police on Monday, appeared in court via video-link, according to local media reports.

The prosecutor applied for and was granted an order from the court to remand the accused for psychiatric assessment.

Local news site Today reported that the prosecutor said the accused was previously a patient at the Institute of Mental Health when he was a Secondary 2 student. He had attempted to commit suicide at the time.

The penalty for murder is death. However, under the Criminal Procedure Code, if found guilty, offenders below 18 will be sentenced to life imprisonment instead.

Refrain from speculating

In a statement on Monday, the police said that at about 11.40am the same day, they received a call for assistance at 6 Boon Lay Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found the 13-year-old lying motionless, with multiple wounds, at a toilet at the said location – River Valley High School. The 13-year-old teenager was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two students are not known to each other. "Notwithstanding the preliminary findings and the arrest of the teenager, the police are continuing their investigations into the motive for the assault. An axe was also seized as case exhibit," the police said.

"Pending the court proceedings, the police would like to urge members of public to refrain from speculating on the case out of respect for the family of the deceased."

