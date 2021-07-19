River Valley High School student allegedly killed in school: reports

River Valley High School (PHOTO: Google Street View screengrab)

SINGAPORE – A River Valley High School (RVHS) student was allegedly killed on school grounds on Monday (July 19).

Local media reported that multiple police vehicles and an ambulance have been spotted in the school compound.

Chinese evening paper Shin Min Daily reported that a student had allegedly brought a knife to school to attack another person.

RVHS students are between the ages of 12 and 18. The school offers the six-year Integrated Programme which allows students to skip the O levels.

Yahoo News Singapore has reached out to the school, police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

