River Valley High School student allegedly killed in school: reports

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
River Valley High School (PHOTO: Google Street View screengrab)
River Valley High School (PHOTO: Google Street View screengrab)

SINGAPORE – A River Valley High School (RVHS) student was allegedly killed on school grounds on Monday (July 19).

Local media reported that multiple police vehicles and an ambulance have been spotted in the school compound. 

Chinese evening paper Shin Min Daily reported that a student had allegedly brought a knife to school to attack another person.

RVHS students are between the ages of 12 and 18. The school offers the six-year Integrated Programme which allows students to skip the O levels.

Yahoo News Singapore has reached out to the school, police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force. 

Other Singapore news: 

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

Singapore's KTV cluster grows to 120 COVID cases – largest recorded in community

Fishmongers at all markets to be tested for COVID-19 following port cluster

Enforcement is 'cat and mouse' game, agencies stretched: Lawrence Wong

COVID: Dine-in to be scaled back to groups of 2 from 19 July

COVID: Over 400 nightlife venues that pivoted into F&B suspended

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Melbourne extends lockdown as Australia fails to stop outbreak

    Australia's two largest cities are set to stay under tight Covid-19 restrictions as Melbourne on Monday extended a five-day snap lockdown designed to curb a virulent outbreak.

  • PREVIEW: The Olympics that no one really wants is set to begin

    As the Tokyo Summer Games gets ready to begin, there is one question on everyone's mind: Does anybody really want this Olympics to happen now?

  • How can you become a space tourist?

    Thrill-seekers might soon be able to get their adrenaline kicks -- and envy-inducing Instagram snaps -- from the final frontier, as space tourism finally lifts off.

  • Spanish actress Pilar Bardem, mother of Javier Bardem, dies at 82

    Spanish actress Pilar Bardem, the mother of Oscar winner Javier Bardem, has died at the age of 82, her children said in a statement on social media.

  • FWD Cancer Insurance (Review): Fuss-free Plan That Pays Out At All Stages

    High coverage, no-fuss application and early benefit payout makes this a great plan for those seeking cancer protection. As many as 1 in 4 Singaporeans could develop cancer in their lifetimes. Hence, getting a protection plan specifically for cancer may be a prudent move, especially […] The post FWD Cancer Insurance (Review): Fuss-free Plan That Pays Out At All Stages appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Best Savings Accounts in Singapore to Park Your Money (July 2021)

    Banks in Singapore have all lowered their savings account interest rates since COVID-19. This begs the question: Which savings account should you stash your cash in right now? Before COVID-19 struck, the average salaried worker could easily earn about 1.85% to 2% a year on […] The post Best Savings Accounts in Singapore to Park Your Money (July 2021) appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Duterte Says Vice President Role Would Give Him Lawsuit Immunity

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte once again floated the idea of a vice-presidential run in the 2022 elections, saying it would give him immunity from lawsuits.

  • Home Insurance Promotions And Discounts To Protect Your Home (July 2021)

    Owner-occupiers, landlords and tenants, a heads up: These are some of the hottest home insurance promotions in the house right now. Are you an owner-occupier, landlord, or tenant? Regardless which one you are, you will benefit from home insurance. As we’ve discussed in our comprehensive […] The post Home Insurance Promotions And Discounts To Protect Your Home (July 2021) appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Singapore prepares to swap its oil hub status for greener future

    Singapore’s switch from black gold to green energy is a difficult balancing act.

  • Freehold three storey residential building along Upper Serangoon for sale at $7.6m

    The freehold three storey residential building along Serangoon Road is being sold at a compelling guide price of $1,045 per square foot per plot ratio. The post Freehold three storey residential building along Upper Serangoon for sale at $7.6m appeared first on iCompareLoan.

  • Thai sisters fire second 59 to capture LPGA pairs event

    Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn shot their second 11-under par 59 in best-ball play to capture the LPGA Great Lakes Bay Invitational, taking a three-stroke victory on Saturday over defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura.

  • Asian markets drop on fresh inflation, virus worries

    Asian markets sank Monday following big losses on Wall Street as inflation worries and the spreading Delta virus variant fuel worries about the global recovery, while oil prices also sank after top producers reached a deal to hike output.

  • Olympic athletes infected as Covid travel woe hits Europe

    Two athletes became the first to test positive for the coronavirus in the Tokyo Olympic Village, officials said Sunday, as new border rules in Europe caused last-minute travel frustration.

  • 5 Best Car Insurance Plans in Singapore (July 2021)

    It is compulsory to have your car insured in Singapore. Why not make the most of it by looking for the best car insurance plan in town when your policy is up for renewal? While it can be tempting to simply renew your existing car […] The post 5 Best Car Insurance Plans in Singapore (July 2021) appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Battle of Stocks (Blue Chip Stalwart): DBS Group

    The local lender is going from strength to strength as it deftly navigates one of the worst pandemics in the last century. The post Battle of Stocks (Blue Chip Stalwart): DBS Group appeared first on The Smart Investor.

  • 'Dangerous' Hamilton wins 'hollow' British Grand Prix after Verstappen collision

    Lewis Hamilton was accused of being "dangerous and disrespectful" in reviving his Formula One title defence by winning the British Grand Prix on Sunday after a first lap crash that left championship leader Max Verstappen complaining he had been "taken out".

  • Champion Pogacar hails 'incredible Tour de France adventure'

    Tadej Pogacar won a second successive Tour de France on Sunday, hailing his victory as "an incredible adventure" as Wout van Aert claimed the final stage on the Champs-Elysees in Paris after three weeks of thrilling action.

  • 50,000 phone numbers worldwide on list linked to Israeli spyware: reports

    An Israeli firm accused of supplying spyware to governments has been linked to a list of 50,000 smartphone numbers, including those of activists, journalists, business executives and politicians around the world, according to reports Sunday.

  • Singapore detects 88 new local COVID-19 cases; 23 linked to KTV cluster

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (18 July) reported the detection of 92 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 63,073.

  • Tensions flare as Erdogan heads to breakaway north Cyprus

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads to breakaway north Cyprus Tuesday, to mark the anniversary of Turkey's 1974 invasion, a visit infuriating Greek Cypriots with island reunification talks in limbo.