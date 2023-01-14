RRQ Hoshi need to 'push the limits' to win M4, says analyst Acil

Especially if they want to beat defending champions Blacklist in the grand final

Aloysius Low
·Contributing Editor
·2-min read

If RRQ Hoshi wants to make it to the grand final and possibly face off against Blacklist International again at the Mobile Legends M4 World Championship in Jakarta, the squad will need to adjust its playstyle.

RRQ Hoshi had previously lost against Blacklist at the upper bracket semi finals, and will need to win two series before they can get a rematch against the defending champions.

To do so, they will have to knock out their fellow Indonesians Onic Esports first, and then MPL PH S10 runner-ups Echo, who lost to Blacklist International at the Upper Bracket Final.

(Photo: Jay Chan/Yahoo Esports SEA)
(Photo: Jay Chan/Yahoo Esports SEA)

"It's more like we learnt a lot about how we were losing against Blacklist, and from that we will be more flexible about our draft and our playstyle," said Adi "Acil" Syofian Asyauri, RRQ Hoshi's analyst, told Yahoo Southeast Asia.

"That's because we cannot force what we want to play. For us, if we want to win the M4 World Championship, we need to push the limit and get out of our comfort zone."

Acil also added that the squad needs to also be more flexible, and have more respect for their opponents.

One thing that RRQ Hoshi has an advantage is that they are playing on homeground. RRQ Hoshi doesn't have to worry about the food, and will have the support of the audience.

"The crowd is already on our side, and we're very grateful to them."

The M4 Knockout Stage will be held from 7 to 15 January in the Tennis Indoor Stadium Senayan.

For everything you need to know about the M4 World Championship, check here.

Aloysius Low is an ex-CNET editor with more than 15 years of experience. He's really into cats and is currently reviewing products at canbuyornot.com

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.

Latest stories

  • Jamaica launches fraud probe as Bolt millions feared missing

    Jamaican financial authorities have launched an investigation into a company holding investments for eight-times Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt after reports that he may have lost millions to large scale fraud.

  • Peru president insists 'I will not resign' as protests continue

    Peruvian President Dina Boluarte insisted Friday she will not step down, after another day of protests and roadblocks throughout the country saw calls for her resignation and the arrest of a trade union leader with supposed links to Maoist rebels.Earlier on Friday, police in Peru announced the arrest of Rocio Leandro, a union leader from the south-central Ayacucho region with supposed links to Maoist rebels, who is accused of financing protests and recruiting demonstrators.

  • Three frontrunners as Czechs vote for new president

    Czechs voted on Friday in day one of presidential polls with a billionaire, a general and an academic leading in the first of a likely two-round vote seen as too close to call.The winner will replace Milos Zeman, an outspoken political veteran, following a period marked by the country's 2022 EU presidency as the war in Ukraine raged.The victor will face record inflation in the central European country of 10.5 million people, as well as bulging public finance deficits related to the war in Ukraine.Unless a candidate wins more than 50 percent in the two-day first round, which is considered unlikely, the two top-placed contenders will go head-to-head in a second round on January 27-28."If you asked me to place a bet (on the result), I wouldn't," Metropolitan University Prague political scientist Petr Just told AFP.Populist ex-prime minister Andrej Babis, retired general Petr Pavel and university professor Danuse Nerudova are vying to become only the fourth president since the Czech Republic was founded in 1993 following the collapse of the Soviet Union.Casting his ballot at a school in Prague, voter Ivan Andrys said the next president should be impartial and act in lockstep with the government on foreign policy, something Zeman often failed to do."Of course, he or she must not give (in) to pressures... whether political or economic," Andrys said."I think the president should be able to unite people, be inspiring, responsible and attentive to the needs of every individual citizen," said Alena Migdauova, who voted at the same school-based polling station.Business tycoon and former prime minister Babis, 68, is the fifth wealthiest person in the Czech Republic, according to Forbes magazine.Pavel, 61, is a former paratrooper who was decorated as a hero of the Serbo-Croatian war during which he helped to free French troops from a war zone.He went on to be the chief of the Czech general staff and chair of NATO's military committee.Nerudova, the youngest frontrunner at 44, has a strong focus on social issues and is counting largely on the backing of younger voters.- Six wines, three shots -&nbsp;Voting in his home village of Cernoucek north of Prague, Pavel said the main goal was to restore dignity of the presidential office after the divisive Zeman's 10 years in office."We should also establish normal communication and try to achieve results not through confrontation but by cooperation," he added.Babis, voting in Pruhonice just south of Prague, said he was counting on his political experience to carry him to victory."I know most presidents. And my advantage is that I know what all ministries are dealing with," he added.Polls suggest that both Pavel and Nerudova would beat Babis if they face him in the second round.Five candidates -- two senators, a far-right lawmaker, a former university rector and an entrepreneur -- trail behind the top three favourites.The Czech president's role is largely ceremonial, but the head of state names the government, picks the governor of the central bank and constitutional judges, and serves as top commander of the armed forces.But Zeman, a controversial politician who once confessed to a daily diet of six glasses of wine and three shots of spirits, repeatedly exploited loopholes in the constitution to increase his influence.Polling stations opened in the first round at 2:00 pm (1300 GMT) and will close at 10:00 pm. They then reopen from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday.&nbsp;The first-round results are expected on Saturday evening.frj/amj/gw

  • US eyes 'extraordinary measures' to avoid default next week: Yellen

    The US Treasury Department said Friday it will likely begin "extraordinary measures" next week to prevent a default on government debt, setting up a high-stakes showdown in Congress over raising the nation's borrowing limit.It would therefore need to "start taking certain extraordinary measures" to prevent a default.

  • Spain court hears Rabat case over reporter's spyware claim

    Morocco demanded Friday that a Madrid court rule it had nothing to do with the possible installation of Pegasus spyware on the phone of a Spanish journalist, who has blamed Rabat.Morocco was singled out as one of the countries that had bought the programme and whose intelligence services had used the spyware against journalists -- a claim denied by Rabat. 

  • 'Thank God you're alive': tears, grief as phones ring again in Tigray

    Beniam Yetbarek didn't even know his cousin was alive when the phone rang on Christmas Eve, and a voice he hadn't heard in two years crackled down the line from Tigray."My mother cried when she heard my voice after all these months.

  • Three frontrunners as Czechs vote for new president

    Polling stations opened in the Czech presidential election on Friday with a billionaire, a general and an academic leading a likely two-round vote seen as too close to call.Polling stations opened in the first round at 2:00 pm (1300 GMT) and will close at 10:00 pm.

  • Peru protests continue as mourners prepare to bury dead

    Street barricades and marches against the government continued in Peru on Thursday as mourners prepared to bury the bodies of 17 people killed during clashes between security forces and demonstrators in the movement's epicenter.Almost half of the victims died in clashes on Monday night in the southern Puno region, where 17 people were due to be buried on Thursday.

  • South Korean police blame deadly Halloween crush on negligence

    South Korean police on Friday blamed negligence and planning failures for last year's Halloween crowd crush in Seoul that killed more than 150 people.But a series of preventable disasters -- such as the Halloween crush and the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking that killed 304 people -- has shaken public confidence in the authorities. cdl/ceb/qan

  • Architect of Mexico's war on drugs on trial in US for trafficking

    A once-powerful Mexican government minister who oversaw his country's war on drug trafficking goes on trial in New York on Tuesday, himself charged with facilitating the smuggling of narcotics.The 54-year-old is the highest-ranking Mexican official to be charged in New York federal prosecutors' extensive pursuit of alleged drug traffickers from Central and South America and their ministerial accomplices.

  • India's foreign exchange reserves slip in first week of year

    India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $561.58 billion in the week through Jan. 6, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday. For the week ended Dec. 30, the country's reserves were at $562.85 billion, down from $633.61 billion at the end of 2021. The rupee was little changed in the week to Jan. 6 after trading in a narrow range.

  • UAE names oil chief to head COP28 climate talks

    The head of the United Arab Emirates' national oil company was named Thursday as president of this year's COP28 climate talks, prompting fierce criticism from environmental activists.It had the largest contingent of oil and gas lobbyists at last year's talks.

  • Oil boss as climate talks host: what's behind UAE's choice?

    The United Arab Emirates has picked the head of its national oil company as president of this year's COP28 climate talks, prompting criticism from environmental activists.- Holding COP28 in a major oil-producing country has provoked concern from activists urging a shift away from oil, which produces the greenhouse gases that heat the planet.

  • 86.2 per cent of O-Level candidates passed 5 or more subjects: MOE

    Students who took the 2022 O-Level examinations performed slightly better than the cohort before them, with 20,406 students or 86.2 percent obtaining five or more passes.

  • CNB drug busts brothers through Telegram, have been sussing out encrypted messages for a while

    Telegram isn’t as private as you think.

  • 'Disastrous flooding' warning in California as another storm hits

    Disastrous flooding could hit parts of California this weekend, forecasters warned Friday, as the eighth storm in succession barreled in, with already water-logged land unable to soak up any more rain.The most populous US state has been pummeled by near-record rainfall over a very wet three weeks that have already caused flooding, landslides and widespread power outages.At least 19 people are known to have died as communities have struggled to cope with the constant deluge.On Friday yet another system threatened the state, with forecasters warning the Monterey Peninsula could be cut off and the whole city of Salinas -- home to 160,000 people -- flooded."The entire lower Salinas Valley will have disastrous flooding," the National Weather Service said."The entire city of Salinas is in danger of flooding. Most of Castroville will flood. All roads near the Salinas River will be flooded and impassable. 90,000 acres or more of agricultural land in the Salinas Valley will have disastrous flooding."Many roads, homes and agricultural land areas in the Salinas Valley will have major flood damage."The Salinas River, already swollen by weeks of torrential rain, was expected to peak some time Friday, breaching its banks in a flood that could last until Sunday.Evacuation orders and warnings were widespread, with forecasters saying major roads could become impassable -- including highways that link the Monterey Peninsula with the rest of the county."Residents both on the peninsula and in the Salinas area should expect to be cut off for two to three days," Monterey County officials said earlier this week.Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto told reporters Thursday that residents were being warned they could be trapped by the floodwater."This is a slow-moving event" and not all places will be impacted at once, she said."The river crests at different times."The chain of storms has sent workers rushing out during respites in the rain to clear up the mess before the next deluge hits.Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses have been left without power at various times, as infrastructure has taken a battering.And it's not over yet, forecasters say."The ongoing unsettled weather in the West associated with the active Atmospheric River pattern unfortunately continues into this weekend with another couple rounds of heavy precipitation forecast," the NWS said.Over the mountains that was translating into snow, with more than three feet (a meter) expected over the weekend in the Sierra Nevada range, making travel dangerous or impossible.Among the 19 to have died were drivers who have been found in submerged cars, people struck by falling trees, a husband and wife killed in a rockfall, and people whose bodies were discovered in floodwaters.Winter storms are not unusual in California, where most of the annual rain comes in a fairly concentrated period.But global warming, driven by the industrial-scale use of fossil fuels, is supercharging storms, making them wetter and wilder.At the same time, the western United States is aridifying, with much of the region in the 23rd year of a drought.Hydrologists say the recent rains are helping -- California has received an average of almost nine inches (23 centimeters) of rain since late December -- but are not a fix."A few weeks of storms is not enough in this drought for California, but it certainly is nice. It's certainly making a good dent," Jay Lund, director of University of California, Davis, told the San Francisco Chronicle.hg/bfm

  • Union leader arrested as protests continue in Peru

    Police in Peru announced the arrest of a trade union leader with supposed links to Maoist rebels as roadblocks and protests against President Dina Boluarte continued throughout the country on Friday.Police said they had arrested Rocio Leandro, a union leader from the south-central Ayacucho region, accused of financing protests and recruiting demonstrators.

  • North of Soledar, Ukrainians yearn for peace

    In Siversk, a town north of Soledar that could be next in line for the Russian advance, Oleksandr Kuzenko and his neighbours took solace in an old tradition Friday as they hunkered down in their basement shelter.A few garlands of tinsel decorated the thick blanket hung over the entrance to the only room housing a stove in the basement where they have taken shelter since their town was ravaged by shelling.

  • Peru protesters mourn their dead as clashes continue

    Demonstrators in Peru blocked roads and held mass funerals on Wednesday for those killed in violent anti-government protests that have gripped the country for weeks, as the United States called for "restraint" on both sides.The deadly clashes have spread to the tourist city of Cusco, the ancient capital of the Inca Empire, where one protester was killed Wednesday and more than 30 people, including 19 police officers, were wounded.In total, at least 41 people have died in more than a month of demonstrations demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, who took over after the ouster and arrest of her predecessor Pedro Castillo on December 7.The violence has drawn a rebuke from the United Nations, and a delegation from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) arrived in the country Wednesday to investigate the protests and accusations of political repression.On Tuesday, Peru's prosecutor's office said it was opening a genocide investigation against Boluarte and other top officials as a result of the deaths.The epicenter of the protests has been in the Aymara region of Puno, on the border with Bolivia, where thousands of residents walked the streets of Juliaca on Wednesday with the coffins of 17 civilians who were killed earlier this week.Each coffin bore a photograph and was draped in a Peruvian flag.&nbsp;"Dina killed me with bullets," read the white coffin of Edgar Huaranca, carried on the shoulders of six family members.Dominga Hancco held a portrait of her young daughter -- shot dead during a protest."She was walking and only complained that her belly hurt," she told AFP. "A few minutes passed and she fell, no one noticed how (the bullet) entered."The government has imposed a three-day curfew on the Andean region in a bid to calm the tensions, while also declaring a day of mourning on Wednesday for those killed.In Cusco, demonstrators tried to reach the city's airport after mobilizing to demand the president's ouster.&nbsp;Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, with protesters responding by throwing stones. Some demonstrators held up street signs as shields against projectiles fired by security forces.The ombudsman's office said one protester had been killed, identifying him on Twitter as Remo Candia Guevara, the president of a local community group."We demand an immediate investigation to find those responsible for the death and proceed to the respective sanction," it added.In Arequipa, Peru's second city, hundreds also marched against the government, while in Tacna, on the border with Chile, an indefinite strike began, marked by episodes of vandalism.- Rights probe launched -The regional governments of Puno and Cusco are demanding Boluarte step down as a first step to resolving the crisis.Puno began an indefinite strike a week ago to demand the resignation of Boluarte, immediate presidential and legislative elections and the convening of a Constituent Assembly.The IACHR commissioners were received by Boluarte at the Government Palace, the seat of the Peruvian executive.&nbsp;"We are going to verify the human rights situation. We regret the loss of human life during the demonstrations," said head of mission Edgar Stuardo Ralon, whose delegation will remain in Peru until Friday.They will meet with authorities, victims and their relatives in Lima, Ica and Arequipa.The United States on Wednesday urged restraint and the minimal use of force, and backed an investigation into the dozens of deaths.&nbsp;"We&nbsp;recognize the right for&nbsp;peaceful protest and&nbsp;expressing grievances through&nbsp;democratic channels,&nbsp;and call for calm, dialogue&nbsp;and for all parties to exercise restraint and non-violence," a State Department spokesperson said.&nbsp;cm-ljc/pb/ll/st/aha/axn

  • Satellite images show surge in activity at China crematoriums as Covid outbreak worsens

    Satellite images of over a dozen funeral homes in China show crowding and expansion of premises