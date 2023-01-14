If RRQ Hoshi wants to make it to the grand final and possibly face off against Blacklist International again at the Mobile Legends M4 World Championship in Jakarta, the squad will need to adjust its playstyle.

RRQ Hoshi had previously lost against Blacklist at the upper bracket semi finals, and will need to win two series before they can get a rematch against the defending champions.

To do so, they will have to knock out their fellow Indonesians Onic Esports first, and then MPL PH S10 runner-ups Echo, who lost to Blacklist International at the Upper Bracket Final.

(Photo: Jay Chan/Yahoo Esports SEA)

"It's more like we learnt a lot about how we were losing against Blacklist, and from that we will be more flexible about our draft and our playstyle," said Adi "Acil" Syofian Asyauri, RRQ Hoshi's analyst, told Yahoo Southeast Asia.

"That's because we cannot force what we want to play. For us, if we want to win the M4 World Championship, we need to push the limit and get out of our comfort zone."

Acil also added that the squad needs to also be more flexible, and have more respect for their opponents.

One thing that RRQ Hoshi has an advantage is that they are playing on homeground. RRQ Hoshi doesn't have to worry about the food, and will have the support of the audience.

"The crowd is already on our side, and we're very grateful to them."

The M4 Knockout Stage will be held from 7 to 15 January in the Tennis Indoor Stadium Senayan.

Aloysius Low is an ex-CNET editor with more than 15 years of experience. He's really into cats and is currently reviewing products at canbuyornot.com

